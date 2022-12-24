Your personal finance questions – How do I choose a car that won’t cost me a fortune to insure?

Q I am 21-years-old and about to buy my first car, after being insured on my mother’s car for the last two years. I have an opportunity to buy a second-hand diesel Audi A6 TDI Quattro S Line for a knock-down price and I have always wanted one of these cars. My mother is warning me off it because she says it will cost a fortune to insure. Is she right and if so, how do I go about choosing a car that won’t be too expensive to insure?

A Usually, the more powerful the car, the more expensive the insurance, according to Jonathan Hehir, CEO of insuremycars.ie. The car insurance bill for a high-performance car with a large engine could run into the thousands of euro, particularly for young drivers.

He said that given your age and your relative inexperience as a driver, you could struggle to get an insurer to quote you for a high-performance car.

Generally, the larger the engine, the higher your car insurance premium will be. So, to keep the cost of your car insurance down, choose a car with a relatively small engine, ideally, between 1 litre and 1.5 litres, or less.

Don’t buy a car that’s too old either as these will likely be prone to breaking down, and insurers are generally reluctant to cover new customers for cars that are 10 years old or more, Mr Hehir said.

Even if you can get a quote for an old car, it will typically be more expensive to insure than a newer model. Don’t buy a modified car or modify it after you buy it. This could push up the cost of your insurance and you will need to let your insurer know that you have a modified car.

Q I work freelance for what amounts to part-time hours given family commitments and the kind of work I do. I recently decided to get a garden office that is use solely for my work. I have heard it’s better not to claim the costs of the office purchase as a tax-deductible expense. Is that right?

A As a self-employed individual, you can claim capital allowances at a rate of 12.5pc a year for up to eight years, on the fit-out of the garden office, including office furniture, computer equipment, interior lights, mobile heating fans and other capital items.

As capital allowances are deducted from your profit figure before you are taxed on that profit, they ultimately reduce the tax bill you would otherwise face on your freelance income, said consumer tax manager at Taxback.com Marian Ryan.

Capital allowances can be claimed on industrial buildings and farm buildings, but they cannot be claimed on the cost of a home-office building, such as the garden office you have bought, she said.

Expenses which arise from the construction or installation of your garden office cannot be claimed as capital allowances. Ms Ryan said you may be able to claim back Vat on any costs you incur when fitting out your office if you have a Vat-registered business.

Q I have been looking at investment options for €20,000 I inherited. The saving rates offered by the banks are woeful at the moment and I am not very inspired by just leaving my money sitting there, but I am thinking it might be good to have the history built up in case I need to go for a loan. Would this help?

A The return on deposits is at an all-time low, with little on the horizon to suggest the situation will change.

While the typical interest rate is merely a token from the banks at 0.01pc, there are some important upsides to saving in a bank or credit union that are less to do with growing your money and more to do with the safety of your funds, said the head of the Credit Union Development Association (CUDA) Kevin Johnson.

Both banks and credit unions are covered by the Deposit Guarantee Scheme. And having savings will also impact your access to future credit, which may prove important. In the past, having an exclusive relationship with one financial institution carried some weight.

If you needed a loan, it was often just a case of picking up the phone to get immediate approval. In more recent times, loan approvals have become a much more centralised process and taken away from the local branch, Mr Johnson said.

Each credit union is a separate legal entity and so operates on a decentralised, personal level and there is a far better chance of loan approvals in the future by saving at your local credit union, he said.

They also offer reduced rates for “secured loans”, where your loan is eff ectively backed by your savings.