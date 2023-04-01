Your personal finance questions – Can I still access my Ulster Bank account statements after they close down?

Ulster Bank said that after an account is frozen or closed, customers will not be able to access statements online. Photo: Getty Images

Charlie Weston

Q Ulster Bank actively encouraged customers to change to paperless account statements, accessing online through Internet banking. It gave a commitment that online statements would be available for seven years. When the bank closes will this facility still be available? If so, how will former customers access their records? Login facilities have been disabled on closure of all accounts.