Your money: How to invest in the year hoped to mark the end of Covid-19

Even if 2021 sees us move on from Covid, investors still have choppy waters ahead, writes Louise McBride

Louise McBride

Although hopes are high that 2021 will be the year we put Covid behind us - it may be wise for investors to rein in their optimism. The economic hangover of the pandemic could be with us for years, even decades. Furthermore, with Ireland and other countries in the midst of a third wave of Covid-19, the pandemic is clearly not over yet.

"2021 should be better than 2020 for economic growth and corporate profitability," said Aidan Donnelly, head of equities with Davy. "However, it could well be the middle of this year before we start seeing a full scale inoculation programme being rolled out. If it's mid-year before we see a normalisation of people's lives, it will be very hard for companies to get a full year's profit out of 2021 - as they would only have been operating at normal for six months of the year."

Returns on equities over the next few years are likely to be "much more muted" than they have been over the last two years, according to Donnelly. "I think returns [on equities] can still be positive but they will be nowhere near the double digit [rates] seen in some years in the recent past," said Donnelly.

