Your money: How to invest in the year hoped to mark the end of Covid-19

Although hopes are high that 2021 will be the year we put Covid behind us - it may be wise for investors to rein in their optimism. The economic hangover of the pandemic could be with us for years, even decades. Furthermore, with Ireland and other countries in the midst of a third wave of Covid-19, the pandemic is clearly not over yet.

"2021 should be better than 2020 for economic growth and corporate profitability," said Aidan Donnelly, head of equities with Davy. "However, it could well be the middle of this year before we start seeing a full scale inoculation programme being rolled out. If it's mid-year before we see a normalisation of people's lives, it will be very hard for companies to get a full year's profit out of 2021 - as they would only have been operating at normal for six months of the year."

Returns on equities over the next few years are likely to be "much more muted" than they have been over the last two years, according to Donnelly. "I think returns [on equities] can still be positive but they will be nowhere near the double digit [rates] seen in some years in the recent past," said Donnelly.

Investors should be prepared for some turbulence on stock markets. "We are expecting some air pockets and volatility," said Alan Werlau, head of investments with Barclays Private Bank. "But in general, we expect equities will deliver most of the returns over the next few years."

So when life hopefully returns to normal, where might the best returns be for investors?

'Going-out' stocks

When economic recovery sets in (assuming it does), there will be a big shift away from 'stay-at-home' stocks and a move towards "going-out" stocks, according to Brian O'Reilly, head of investments with Mediolanum Asset Management. Stay-at-home stocks - which include the likes of Amazon, Zoom and Netflix - benefited from people staying at home during the pandemic. By contrast, going-out stocks - which include airlines, high-street retailers, hoteliers and travel companies - have been badly hit by Covid-19 restrictions.

"As economies open up, I expect to see a lot of pent-up demand come back," said O'Reilly. "Household savings rates are at record highs across the world. Once we get close to herd immunity, people will look to spend this cash on anything from big ticket items - like new homes or cars, to enjoying experiences they missed during lockdown - like foreign holidays or going out to restaurants.

"So airlines like Ryanair could see their bookings increase after what has been a very challenging year. Airline manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing could rebound. Hotel groups like Marriott and Dalata could see their occupancy increase. Retailers like Inditex (the parent company of Zara) could see greater footfall in their stores. Beverage companies like Carlsberg and Anheuser-Busch are likely to bounce back as more people go out."

Stay-at-home stocks

Some of the stay-at-home shares that have done well during the crisis could continue to perform strongly - depending on the extent to which the habits built up during the pandemic stick with us, and for how long third and any subsequent waves of the virus last. "The pandemic has buttressed some major trends including the rise of technology, working-from-home, online retail sales, streaming media, digital entertainment and digitalisation generally," said Werlau. "These are trends that will stand out over the next year."

Covid-19 forced many of us to embrace digital technologies in ways we never did before - and this increased digitalisation of work and society is likely to continue.

The mobile technology 5G is considered to be one of the most critical building blocks of a digital economy. Companies involved in the rollout of 5G - such as Ericsson and Nokia - could benefit from the moves towards increased digitalisation, according to O'Reilly.

Healthcare

A number of healthcare stocks surged throughout the pandemic and are expected to continue to do well post-Covid. "There will be a lot of pressure now to build healthcare facilities fit for the 21st century," said O'Reilly. "Governments are going to invest in healthcare infrastructure so that we are better prepared for any future pandemics. So we'll see new hospitals, healthcare facilities and testing. Companies that will help build out healthcare infrastructure - such as construction companies - will also benefit."

Investors should however still be mindful of the considerable litigation risks often faced by healthcare companies - as well as the high regulatory burden on the sector.

Green energy

Investments in, or exposed to, green energy initiatives could do well in 2021 and coming years. "There's been a lot of momentum in sustainable investing over the last year and I think that will be with us for a while," said Werlau. "We are seeing governments and companies doubling down on their commitments to a low-carbon world."

Renewable energy companies could benefit from such government commitments - as could those that specialise in the energy efficiency of buildings, according to O'Reilly.

"So the wind turbine company, Vestas could benefit from the increased use of wind turbines," said O'Reilly. "The Spanish utility company Iberdrola - which is strongly focused on renewable energy, and the French construction company Saint-Gobain [which provides solutions that make buildings more energy efficient] could also benefit."

Banks

Bank shares could do well if economies recover. "Banks have been hit by the double blow of a deep recession and negative interest rates," said O'Reilly. "However, there is likely to be a large increase in demand for mortgages - which is key for the banking sector."

As is the case with any sector, be selective when deciding which banks to invest in.

"Look at the business model," said Donnelly. "The basic banks: that is, those who simply take in deposits and lend out money - probably won't do too well due to low interest rates. The banks that have done well include the good fee-based banks who have other strings to their bow such as investment banking and asset management."

Oil

Oil prices have been hit hard by the pandemic - but economic recovery and the relaxation of lockdowns could push up oil prices throughout the year. "Oil is a sector that has been left behind," said Donnelly. "However, demand will pick up for oil if planes start flying again and people start driving again."

Investors however should be mindful of the volatile nature of - and impact that a sluggish economic recovery could have on - oil prices.

Gold

Gold is often considered a safe haven investment - particularly during stock market volatility. "Going forward, you are going to see a lower return environment [in equities]," said Werlau. "So the role of alternative investments such as gold, private markets and hedge funds is likely to be much more important - and there could be a greater value of holding them in a diversified portfolio."

Property

The pandemic triggered a surge in household savings in many countries - and there are expectations that a good chunk of these savings will be put into property.

"Residential housing will do extremely well," said O'Reilly. "Even during the lockdowns, demand for [residential] property remained quite high."

It remains to be seen to what extent remote working will continue post-Covid - and what impact that will have on commercial property. "Commercial office space will be challenged for a period - until we get to an equilibrium of remote working," said O'Reilly.

"The demand that was there pre-Covid for large office space probably will wane somewhat. But commercial property should bounce back [in time]."

Between the third Covid wave, new strains of the virus, and complications with the vaccine rollout, it could take much longer than expected for economies to bounce back from this crisis. The pandemic has taught investors not to take anything for granted - this will be as true of 2021 as it was of 2020.