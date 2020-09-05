Your Money: Do a finance check with your vows

Here comes the cost: When diving into married life, you’re also going to have to make big financial decisions

Although hundreds of weddings have had to be scaled back, postponed or cancelled due to Covid-19, getting married remains as popular as ever.

Getting hitched may be all about the excitement of the big day and the huge costs associated with it, but in pledging your troth, you are also making big decisions about money and assets which may have been all your own up to now, but from the day of your wedding, will now be melded with someone else's.

If you don't share the same attitudes to risk, spending or saving, it could come to blows. So this week I'm taking a look at the marriage of money.

Love might be blind, but your eyes should be wide open when it comes to sharing finances.

Taxation

The welding of your finances can bring benefits, says author of 'Money Doctors 2020', John Lowe.

"The Joint assessment of incomes means any unused tax allowances can be taken by your spouse if they are on the higher rate of tax.

For example, if the husband is earning €25,000 and the wife €65,000, he will have capacity to pay additional tax on any extra earnings at the 20pc margin before reaching the 40pc level. As a married man, he can give these unused credits to his wife. Unmarried couples are treated as single for tax purposes".

You can also choose to be taxed jointly or separately depending on which is more advantageous.

Assets may be transferred between married couples free of tax. This benefits them enormously when it comes to inheritance (see panel), or with gifting.

Capital losses made by one spouse can be used by the other to reduce a capital gains tax bill.

Married couples don't have to pay stamp duty when they transfer assets from one to the other.

In the first year of marriage, you will continue to be taxed as two single people. However, you may qualify for a refund if you end up paying more tax than had you been jointly assessed. You claim this after December 31 in the year of marriage, and Revenue will calculate any disparity from the date of marriage.

If you are self employed or run your own business and employ your spouse, you could save up to €5,000 p.a. in tax.

"The total income you and your spouse earn each year must be at least €70,000 to benefit", says Mr Lowe. "The reason for the saving is that a two-income family can take advantage of a €70,600 standard rate band, as opposed to just €44,300 as a single income family earning that amount".

Blending Accounts

It is cheaper to run one bank account than two, however the difference is marginal; for most, less than €100 per year. The decision should be based on spending habits.

If he's a spendthrift and she's cautious budgeter, you could end up having rows over it. Many couples resolve this by keeping their own current accounts but operating a dual account for household bills etc. This way, they retain autonomy over their own money, but share family finances.

You can split the debits going in 50/50, or in line with the earnings from each couple or use the credit union's Budget Account which handles all bills. That will avoid situations where one party has spent all their money on payday when the electricity bill comes in.

Mr Lowe suggests asking the following questions before marriage:

Who is paying for what? How will money be handled in your household? Who is in charge of paying the household bills and budgeting? What happens if children come along and one partner reduces their work/income? Other questions include what kind of lifestyle do you see us living, and how much will it cost? What is your approach to saving and investing? How important is saving for retirement? Are you averse to risk or a risk-taker?

"The point of asking a lot of questions isn't to map out your entire marriage, but to see if you both truly are financially compatible, or you're just actually hoping to give your local friendly solicitor some business in the years ahead! In fact, if you are marrying, I would contend that the most important person you should consult with as a couple isn't the wedding planner - it's the financial planner!"

Financial Infidelity

Hiding information about your finances is every bit as harmful as cheating on your partner. Even small signs that your partner is being dishonest about money can threaten the trust in any relationship, according to a University of London study of 12,000 people across 13 countries which found 36pc were guilty of some form of financial infidelity, including:

hiding or being secretive about debts,

not opening financial statements when they arrive,

having a secret bank account,

not being open and transparent when bank statements come in,

having purchases delivered in plain packaging, or to another address.

Shortcuts: Being married versus cohabiting

One of the biggest tax advantages of being married is that inheritances, including benefits paid out under life insurance policies, are received completely tax free by a spouse as a Class A beneficiary.

It is the only class where this generosity applies.

Consider this example:

Mary and John live together in a house they jointly own, but are not married.

When John dies suddenly, his life assurance pays off the balance of their mortgage to the bank and John’s will leaves everything to Mary. His estate is worth €500,000, including his ‘half’ of the house.

However, in tax law Mary is considered under the Class C Threshold, rather than Class A reserved for married couples, meaning she can only inherit €16,250 tax free, plus an annual ‘small gifts exemption’ of €3,000, including any and all previous gifts and inheritances.

The balance of €480,750 of John’s estate is taxed at 33pc, landing her with a bill of €158,475, and a net inheritance of €341,525. It is conceivable Mary might have to sell their home to pay the tax due, which she must do within the year of death, i.e. if the valuation date is January 1– August 31, the tax must be paid by October 31.

If they were married, she would receive the entire estate tax free.

There are insurance policies which can be effected to cover the tax bill however they are complicated, expensive and need to be put in place well in advance.

