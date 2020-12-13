| 6.2°C Dublin

Your money: College tuition fees for expat grandchild

Your questions answered

Email your questions to lmcbride@independent.ie or write to 'Your Questions, Sunday Independent Business, 27-32 Talbot Street, Dublin 1'. Expand

Email your questions to lmcbride@independent.ie or write to 'Your Questions, Sunday Independent Business, 27-32 Talbot Street, Dublin 1'.

Paddy McGettigan

Q: My granddaughter hopes to come to study in college in Ireland in two years' time. She was born in Jersey, Channel Islands and has an Irish passport. Is she entitled to free education here? Nora, Co Galway

Due to the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008, and the resulting increase in emigration from Ireland, a significant number of Irish children aged six or seven at the time of emigrating would be of university-going age now. A lot of these families would have emigrated to the likes of Canada, Australia, or New Zealand. These children can return to Ireland to study in university, but the education will not be free - the fee will be at the non-resident rate.

There are three categories of criteria to avail of free education. The first is residence, the second is nationality and immigration status and the third is course requirements. In relation to residence, you must have been living in an EEA (European Economic Area) member state or Switzerland for at least three of the five years before starting your course. The members of the EEA are the member states of the EU, along with Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein

