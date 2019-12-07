Your Money: 16 tips on how to avoid the financial strain this Christmas

- Use every shopping trip to buy one extra thing; fancy chocolates, a bottle of booze, crackers, napkins. Not only will it spread out the cost, it'll avoid you stressing out nearer the day about things you've forgotten. Write it all down on a list stuck on your fridge.

- Cash in those loyalty card points you've been saving and look for offers. Many stores have two-for-one bulk deals on stuff they need to get rid of to clear the shelves.

- Most shops will be closed for two days, not two weeks. Don't over-buy.

- Order your turkey or consider a crown only, and whether you want it boned, stuffed etc, to make life easier.

Gifts

- If you haven't agreed kris kindle for family/work/friend groups, do it now. One of mine has decided to buy each other a book from a charity shop and then re-gift it back after it's read. Thoughtful and cheap as chips.

- Gift your time, talent or task if you can't afford a present. Babysitting, lifts and meals for the freezer are all welcome in January.

Cooking

- Plan your timing for Christmas Day meticulously; by the quarter-hour if you can, in writing. This also helps manage oven/fridge space.

- If you're hosting, start delegating jobs immediately. Guests who can cook should be told what to make; the ones who can't, what to buy. Most people are delighted to contribute, if they can avoid doing it all themselves. Include older children too.

- Ask everyone now what they don't eat. If you have a vegan/veggie, it's perfectly fine to ask them to bring their own treat for dinner, or where you can buy what they need.

Entertaining

- Everyone eats too much at Christmas and is partied out. If you're catering for a large number, stick to (bought) canapes and a glass of something. Employ the kids to collect (and find) coats, bring around food and collect rubbish.

- Keep parties to a specific length to avoid hangers-on when you're going to be busy. "Come for drinks 6-8pm" is perfectly fine and manages expectations.

Activities

- Two weeks off school/work can be tedious. Plan in advance things to do after Christmas; the simpler the better. Feed the ducks leftovers, go to an amateur panto, have a winter picnic in the park, or find cheap cinema deals in the mornings.

Waste

- Check out county council recycling facilities for the tree, boxes, packaging etc, and use them.

- Batteries will run out as toys get overused. Aldi and Lidl have battery recyclers in-store. - Food waste is immense at Christmas, mainly due to over-buying. Meat should be sliced and frozen in greaseproof paper; gravies and stocks decanted into reusable cups or ice cube trays; veg into clear labelled bags. Find leftover recipes: bordbia.ie and safefood.eu have some great suggestions.

Shopping

- Make sure you leave plenty of time when buying gifts online; postal delays abound this time of year.

- You can return anything bought online, for any reason, within 14 days (you may have to pay postage), except perishable or personalised items or tickets/hotel bookings, which are specifically excluded.

Irish Independent