Young people face risk of 'substantial' reduction in the amount of money parents can leave to their children tax-free

There should be a “substantial” reduction in the amount of money parents can leave to their children tax-free, a Government-appointed commission on taxation has recommended.

The proposal will prove hugely controversial because inheritance tax issues are emotional and any move to make changes tends to generate an enormous backlash.

Last November, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was forced into an embarrassing U-turn on a Budget measure to try to tax soft loans for house deposits given by parents to their children.

Now the Commission on Taxation and Welfare is set to recommended that the tax-free threshold for inheritance tax should come down radically over the next few years.

A big reduction in the tax-free threshold would be particularly problematic in south Dublin where houses often sell for €1m-plus.

Under Capital Acquisition Tax (CAT) rules, a child can inherit €335,000 from their parents before they have to pay tax at 33pc.

Back in 2009, a child could inherit or be gifted €542,544 from their parents before having to pay tax, with the rate at the time being 22pc.

The commission does not put a figure on what the tax-free threshold should be, other than saying the reduction in the threshold should be

“substantial”.

The commission’s report is due to be published by Mr Donohoe on Wednesday and this proposal will prove to be one of the most contentious.

The commission is not calling for any of its recommendations to be in this month’s Budget, but rather it wants its recommendations implemented over a 10 to 15-year period.

The tax-free threshold is €32,500 for other close relatives, and €16,250 for more distant relatives or friends.

The recommendation is that the ‘group A’ threshold, for a child of €335,000, should come down to nearer these other two thresholds over time.

In the past the Government has defended the size of the tax-free threshold for children.

It has argued that as the family home is the main item making up an estate, a lower threshold would force children inheriting one from a parent to sell the home to meet the tax liability.

Relentless house price inflation has led to increasing numbers of families, particularly in Dublin, facing big CAT bills because the homes they are inheriting – even modest ones – are worth far more than the tax-free threshold of €335,000.

And in another controversial move, the commission recommends that the level of agriculture and business relief from CAT tax should be changed.

Under this relief, the market value of a qualifying property or farm is reduced by 90pc when calculating the tax on a gift or inheritance.

The commission wants this reduced to 80pc, arguing that such a change would still exclude the majority of farms from the tax.

Also advocated by the commission is a “modest charge” if a parent gifts a child more than €3,000 a year.

What is known as the small gift exemption under the CAT regime allows a parent to gift up to €3,000 a year to a child without them having to pay the tax at 33pc. A child with two parents can get €3,000 from each a year, tax free. Amounts over €3,000 count off a child’s life-time tax-free threshold of €335,000.

It is argued that this will help tackle tax avoidance and ensure Revenue has a better record of wealth transfers.

On the welfare side, the commission advises that child benefit be kept, but not taxed. It wants an increase in child benefit rates for low-income households, on a tiered basis.

And it calls for the working family payment to be available to all households, and not just those with children.

This is to deal with labour market distortions and to ensure there are no disincentives to taking paid work baked into the welfare system.

The broad thrust of the 100 recommendations in the report concern property and wealth taxes and on the taxing on goods that pollute, rather than on income taxes.