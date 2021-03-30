Young and investing: Meet the early birds building their nest eggs with Bitcoin, art and collectibles 

‘There is serious investment value in designer pieces — vintage purchasing has become one of the most lucrative trends in fashion’

Chloe Walsh

Chloe (23) is a fashion, beauty and lifestyle blogger who started investing in designer bags and shoes last year.

“I have always loved fashion. My mom has a great sense of style, and she dressed me in beautiful outfits growing up. Then I vividly remember watching my aunt Triona getting ready as a child, and I was in awe of her beautiful dresses, shoes and handbags. My eyes were always on higher-end investment pieces, though. So, when I started working, I set goals to save for different pieces I wanted to purchase.

“I bought my first designer item from Balenciaga last year, and it was a fantastic feeling after working hard and saving for so long. I recently moved into the world of Yves Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin shoes and invested in a classic bag from Prada.

“There is serious investment value in designer pieces. Vintage purchasing has become one of the most lucrative trends in fashion in recent years. For example, if you have a vintage Burberry bag lying in the back of your wardrobe from 10 years ago, chances are it could be worth up to five or six times more today. Siopaella on Wicklow Street in Dublin is one of my favourite pre-loved designer shops. But take a look at any of Ireland’s consignment stores and you will see first-hand how profitable the enterprise is.

“It’s for this reason that I am an avid Depop and Vestiaire Collective shopper. These websites are global communities for buying and selling designer and vintage pieces, and you can find great investments at bargain prices.

“My dream purchases would be a classic Chanel 11.12 bag, the Christian Dior Saddle bag and the Balenciaga Hourglass. Unfortunately, these pieces are costly, and it will be a long time before I get my hands on them.

“My financial goals in life are simple. I want to be financially independent, and I consider the pieces I have collected already to be great investments for my future. However, I can’t guarantee that I’ll be letting go of them just yet.”

‘I always have my eye on possible art buys’

Art collector Wayne Lawlor. Photograph: Mark Condren

Art collector Wayne Lawlor. Photograph: Mark Condren

Wayne Lawlor

Wayne (35) from Dublin works in marketing and is an avid art collector and investor.

“Art was something I always loved, but I don’t know where the passion came from. My mum is a single parent, so art and collecting were not on the radar. Once I could afford it, I began buying a few pieces. I did the research beforehand and realised the value wouldn’t decrease, so they all became mini investments.

“I once bought a reproduction print by Claude Monet from a charity shop and I knew I had found something special. Immediately, I realised it couldn’t have been a print. From the smell alone, there was more to it. After some investigating, my instinct was confirmed and I sold it for a great price. Charity shops have so much depth to them. If you get in at the right time, you could be lucky with pieces that require very little investment but have a huge pay-off.

“At my age, I haven’t thought about pensions and investing. I know I should, but the time hasn’t come yet. Currently, I have two pieces that will increase in value over time and it is a comforting thought to have those as assets. Maintaining art can be stressful, though.

“Due to Covid-19, I haven’t purchased anything because of the financial strain, but I always have my eye on possible buys. Coming into summer, I would love to invest in some bright, colourful pieces from Jin Yong or Zane Sutra. Antiques and watches are also on my list as long-term acquisitions.

“Art is an excellent investment because it doesn’t age. It passes down through generations and travels the world — that’s what fascinates me. But like all financial moves, it does come with risks. You never know what turn it may take on the market and there is never a solid guarantee that a piece will hold its value. Some date or go out of fashion quickly.

“The market would be more inviting if the dealers, sellers and artists were more open and shared their knowledge. It needs to be more inviting for the younger generation because the youth are the future of the industry.”

‘I wouldn’t know much about the stock market, but I am someone who loves sport and can see the value in collecting’

Sports memorabilia collector Diarmuid Kearney. Photograph: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus Ltd

Sports memorabilia collector Diarmuid Kearney. Photograph: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus Ltd

Diarmuid Kearney

Diarmuid (23) is a journalist from Co Kerry who has been investing in soccer jerseys and memorabilia for a number of years.

“I started collecting soccer and GAA jerseys and memorabilia when I was a teenager. It started with just a few shirts, but I moved to the foreign markets as I got older. At this moment, I have a collection of over 130 soccer jerseys from the early 1990s and onwards, and various items of memorabilia, including match programmes. In terms of price, they currently range from €20 to somewhere in the high hundreds. I also own a few signed pieces, which will be worth quite an amount in years to come. That is an area I’m looking to invest more in over the coming years.

“I wouldn’t know much about the stock market, but I am someone who loves sport and can see the value in collecting. You have to be innovative and purchase pieces for a reasonable price and know that they will increase in value over time.

“At the moment, purchasing collectibles is tricky. They are selling at an inflated price, so research and knowing the market is key.

“It can also be a risky business because of fakes. A lot of jerseys have been reproduced illegally and distributed on the market. A shirt signed by Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi currently retails for €400 to €500. If that turned out to be fake, you would never get your money back. Every signed piece I own comes with a certificate to prove that it was 100pc an authentic signature.

“Collectibles are a bit like the stock market in the sense that you can get very lucky, or you can crash, depending on what you have pushed your money into. I have a traditional savings account, but other investments don’t appeal to me. However, I do see my collection as a nest egg for the future. It’s a form of financial planning, and they are a comfort blanket. If I find myself in difficulty, I know I can sell those pieces for a great price.

“The best thing about collectibles is that it’s a hobby too. I enjoy it and never started with the intention of making money in the future. But it’s fantastic that they can operate as a financial entity.”

‘Investing ’

Budding investor Christine McGowan. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Budding investor Christine McGowan. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Christine McGowan

Christine (31) from Dublin began investing in stocks, bonds and ETFs at the beginning of 2020 following a women’s networking event.

“I was always interested in finance and investing, but I kept putting it off. A few years ago, I decided to embark on a part-time diploma course in investments and capital markets. Throughout 12 weeks, we focused on stocks, shares, bonds, equity markets and diversifying portfolios. It provided me with a solid base of general knowledge that I needed. But even after the diploma, I still didn’t invest and instead moved to London.

“On my return to Dublin at the end of 2019, a friend invited me to a networking event hosted by the Irish Women Lawyers Association (IWLA) in Davy. Marah Curtin did a presentation on investing in yourself and your future, which was a turning point for me. She illustrated the importance of investing and how to get started in a way that motivated me to take action. Because of that event, I put a one-year financial plan in place at the beginning of 2020 and recently achieved my goal of purchasing my first home.

“Guided by Marah, I began to invest in a combination of stocks, bonds and alternative investments through mutual funds and ETFs. Investments and markets can sound scary and technical, but it isn’t when you break it down. I had spoken to men about finance in the past and it was great, but it was lovely to engage woman to woman.

“Currently, I am investing for a five- to seven-year investment period. The plan is for that money to grow and ultimately provide me with the financial flexibility I may need down the road — whether that be to purchase a new home so I can lease the one I currently own or make other financial choices.

“Investing, for me, is future planning. I had never given much thought to the next 30 or 40 years, but looking at savings and pension schemes early on in your career is the key to financial freedom later in life. In 30 years, I’ll still be working but it will be a comfort to have that flexibility if needed. Investing has evolved, and my generation is more aware of it, but it isn’t something that women talk about openly. However, it should be because it’s investing in yourself and your future. You are never too young or too late to start.”

‘You don’t need to have a phenomenal job to start investing’

Investor and YouTuber Gavin Quigley. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Investor and YouTuber Gavin Quigley. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Gavin Quigley

Gavin (25) has an investment portfolio that includes Bitcoin, ETFs and Revolut gold. He documents his financial journey on his YouTube channel, The Quigley Quote.

“Throughout college, I had a bad relationship with money. I’d save but then spend it all. Then I studied commerce at UCD, got exposed to different business elements, and became fascinated with how people make money.

“I read the book Rich Dad, Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki, which is probably the best personal finance book out there. From that, I formed an interest in wealth accumulation, the concept of financial freedom and generational wealth. About a year ago, I created a solid investment strategy, but I’m constantly learning along the way.

“Currently, my investment portfolio is a mix of long-term finance. I have 40pc in Exchange Traded Funds, which are funds that effectively mimic the market. I have 5pc gold on Revolut because there’s no 10-year point in history where gold has dropped in value. I also possess 5pc in individual stocks and want to place 5pc in Government bonds. About 25pc of my overall assets will be in a pension because it’s the most tax-efficient vehicle for finances.

“Then, of course, cryptocurrency is an exciting place to be. I have a few hundred euros invested, with 95pc in Bitcoin, 4pc in Ethereum and 1pc in Ripple. Still, I don’t see crypto as much of an investment; I see it as a gamble. It’s very volatile, and I’m scared to put too much into it.

“And I genuinely believe if you don’t understand it, don’t invest in it. I would much rather have my money placed in physical businesses with cash flow and who are turning a profit.

“The legal age of retirement is 66, but I think that’s quite old. I want to retire by 50 but would love to hit financial freedom in my 40s. This freedom would allow me to work less, travel more and get involved in different projects.

“The most critical thing to remember when you’re investing is you don’t need to have a phenomenal job. You don’t need to be earning €100,000 a year to create generational wealth. I’m eager to stay in my routine of putting 50pc of my pay away and placing it in my asset allocation in the future.

“There’s a generational gap when it comes to financing. Job security is nowhere near what it was back in the 1980s and 1990s. People are constantly moving around and switching employers, so young people are looking for more income streams.

“I’ve told my dad about my investments, and he’s even read some books on the subject. Now he thinks he would like to diversify his assets because it just wasn’t the norm for an average middle-class individual back in his youth.”