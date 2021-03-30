| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Young and investing: Meet the early birds building their nest eggs with Bitcoin, art and collectibles 

It pays to start young… Five investors in their 20s and 30s share their alternative investment strategies

Chloe Walsh collects luxury handbags which she hopes will increase in value. Photograph: Don Moloney Expand
Stock image Expand
Art collector Wayne Lawlor. Photograph: Mark Condren Expand
Investor and YouTuber Gavin Quigley. Photograph: Steve Humphreys Expand
Budding investor Christine McGowan. Photograph: Steve Humphreys Expand
Gavin Quigley. Photograph: Steve Humphreys Expand
Sports memorabilia collector Diarmuid Kearney. Photograph: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus Ltd Expand
Diarmuid Kearney Expand

Close

Chloe Walsh collects luxury handbags which she hopes will increase in value. Photograph: Don Moloney

Chloe Walsh collects luxury handbags which she hopes will increase in value. Photograph: Don Moloney

Stock image

Stock image

Art collector Wayne Lawlor. Photograph: Mark Condren

Art collector Wayne Lawlor. Photograph: Mark Condren

Investor and YouTuber Gavin Quigley. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Investor and YouTuber Gavin Quigley. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Budding investor Christine McGowan. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Budding investor Christine McGowan. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Gavin Quigley. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Gavin Quigley. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Sports memorabilia collector Diarmuid Kearney. Photograph: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus Ltd

Sports memorabilia collector Diarmuid Kearney. Photograph: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus Ltd

Diarmuid Kearney

Diarmuid Kearney

/

Chloe Walsh collects luxury handbags which she hopes will increase in value. Photograph: Don Moloney

Édaein O’Connell

‘There is serious investment value in designer pieces — vintage purchasing has become one of the most lucrative trends in fashion’

Chloe Walsh collects luxury handbags which she hopes will increase in value. Photograph: Don Moloney Expand

Close

Chloe Walsh collects luxury handbags which she hopes will increase in value. Photograph: Don Moloney

Chloe Walsh collects luxury handbags which she hopes will increase in value. Photograph: Don Moloney

Chloe Walsh collects luxury handbags which she hopes will increase in value. Photograph: Don Moloney

Chloe Walsh
Chloe (23) is a fashion, beauty and lifestyle blogger who started investing in designer bags and shoes last year.

Privacy