'You were caught spoofing'- banks accused of misleading government on charging interest on mortgage payment breaks

The head of the banking lobby group has denied that banks were caught “spoofing” the Government on the charging of interest on mortgage payment breaks.

It comes as Minister for Finance is to call in the banks to discuss the issue, which has ignited in the past few days.

Chief executive of the Banking and Payments Federation Brian Hayes has defended the sector from accusations that it misled then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe in a meeting in May.

Bank chief executives and the banking federation had insisted in that meeting that they were required by banking regulators to impose interest charges on those availing of a payment break.

A family with a €300,000 mortgage that takes a six-month payment break will end up a €4,300 interest bill.

Almost 80,000 have availed of the breaks, a move that will mean total interest charges of €150m accrue, and will have to be paid after the break by the mortgage holders.

Banks insist they have no choice but to charge interest while people take a break from paying off their mortgages. A failure to charge interest will trip the mortgage account into arrears, banks argue.

However both the Central Bank and the European Banking Authority (EBA) confirmed on Tuesday that banks are not required to charge interest.

Not charging interest will not trigger a default event, the regulators stated.

The EBA is the EU agency tasked with implementing a standard set of rules to regulate and supervise banking across all EU countries.

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty accused the banks of misleading the then Taoiseach and finance minister at the May meeting.

He said the confirmations from the Central Bank and the EBA show the banks were “spoofing” at the Government meeting.

“You tried to spoof the Taoiseach and the Minister for Finance and you were caught out. You were caught out spoofing and ripping off customers,” he said on RTE Radio.

But head of the banking federation Brian Hayes denied misleading the politicians.

“Absolutely not. And the deputy knows he is being totally disingenuous.

“The pretence that we are doing something [to what regulators recommend] is a lie.”

He insisted it was costing banks heavily to offer payment breaks.

Banks will have to put aside up to €1bn to cover mortgage losses, Mr Hayes said.

Any move to forgive interest charges for those getting payment breaks would be paid for by the 90pc who are meeting their full payments, he added.

