Workers have four years to pay Revenue tax due on Covid payments

THOUSANDS of people who have been told by Revenue they owe tax on money they got under the Covid wage subsidy scheme and PUP payments have been advised that they have up to four years to make the payments.

Around 420,000 people have been issued with tax bills today as a result of payments they received under the two schemes last year.

This relates to those who received the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme and those on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Preliminary year-end statements of tax liability have been made available to all PAYE workers affected on the Revenue.ie website.

Roughly 43pc will have a balanced position for 2020, according to the Revenue.

This means they do not owe any tax.

But some 600,000 people will owe money.

Around 400,000 of these received just one of the Government's Covid supports last year.

Another 706,000 people have overpaid tax last year and will now be due refunds totalling €436m.

Head of Revenue’s personal division Declan Rigney said: “For those PAYE taxpayers that were in receipt of one or more of the wage supports during 2020, about 47pc are either due a refund or have no additional liability.”

He said a further 23pc have an additional tax liability of less than €500.

Around 15pc of those who have a tax liability owe between €500 and €1,000.

“Revenue is very aware that underpayments could cause financial difficulties for some people and wish to reassure these taxpayers that collection will not start until January 2022, one year from now.

“Also, given the collection of the amount owed will be spread over four years, an underpayment, for example, of €1,000 will be collected in amounts of just under €5 per week.”

He said the preliminary end-of-year statements will be available in myAccount.ie on the Revenue’s website from today.

Tax experts stressed that the end-of-year statements are just preliminary. The final bill could be lower when tax credits and other deductions are applied.

Those who owe money can opt to settle the bill straight away.

They can offset the tax bill by claiming tax credits such as those on medical expenses, dental expenses, and perhaps flat-rate expenses based on their occupation.

The employer can also pay it and there will be no benefit-in-kind tax applied to this.

Alternatively, Revenue can gradually claw back the money owned by reducing the tax credits over four years from next year.



