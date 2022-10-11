Work of stay-at-home parents is under valued, research shows

MOST people underestimate the value of stay-at-home parents.

A survey commissioned by insurance company Royal London also found that eight out of 10 people believe work done in the home by parents is under-supported.

Nine out of 10 survey participants put a value of €28,000 on the work of a stay-at-home parent.

But actuaries at Royal London estimate it would cost €53,000 a year to employ someone to do the work of a parent in the home.

Royal London said this meant people were underestimating, in monetary terms, the contribution in the home of parents.

Close to 350,000 people work as stay-at-home parents, mostly women, according to Central Statistics Office research.

However, the number of stay-at-home dads has more than doubled in the 10 years from 2009 to 2019, rising from 7,000 to 19,900, the CSO has reported.

The duties that parents carry out on a weekly basis include cooking, cleaning, driving children to their various activities, among other tasks.

The life insurance company said the work parents do is invaluable for their families and irreplaceable for the community.

Yet more than eight in 10 people agree that the role of the stay-at-home parent is either under-supported or undervalued by society in Ireland, according to the survey carried out by iReach among 1,000 people.

Some 39pc of people say Irish society doesn’t put enough value on the role of homemaker.

Royal London Ireland’s calculations, which are based on real-world wage data, show the cost to employ someone to do the duties performed by stay-at-home mums and dads would be an estimated €53,480 a year.

Despite this, survey participants estimated the potential “salary” of the stay-at-home parent at an average of €28,460 per year.

Royal London Ireland executive Karen Gallagher said: “While the role of the stay-at-home parent could be described as ‘priceless’, it is interesting to gauge the public’s perception of its value through our annual survey.

“It seems people continue to undervalue the role.”

The survey found more women than men believe that the role of the stay-at-home parent is either under-appreciated or under-supported by society.

Only 18pc of people think Irish society holds the role of the homemaker in high esteem.

Ms Gallagher said: “It’s understandable that, without doing the calculations, many people may not accurately estimate what the cost would be to replace the stay-at-home parent. What is surprising, is just how much they undervalue it by.”