Will travel cover give us our money back if war scuppers our holiday?

Q My family and I had been planning a holiday this summer but the recent events in Ukraine have made us somewhat nervous. We want to know where we would stand with our travel insurance if war disrupted our holiday. We don’t have travel insurance yet but would buy it at the time we book our holiday. If we go ahead with our holiday (which will be an expensive one), would we get our money back from our travel insurance in the event that a war (not just the Ukraine war – but any war) prevents us from travelling? Similarly, would any cover be provided for extra accommodation or alternative transport arrangements in the event that we were stranded abroad due to the outbreak of war? Would we be covered for medical expenses if injured when on holiday due to war? Sally, Co Wexford

A Many things can occur between the time you book your holiday and the time you travel which could hinder your travel arrangements. Your travel insurance would cover you for a multitude of occurrences that could prevent you and your family from travelling.

Thankfully, an act of war is a very rare occurrence. However, if war were to happen, there is a general exclusion across travel insurance policies which could, in certain circumstances, invalidate cover. This general exclusion essentially means that your travel insurance cover has severe limitations should there be disruption to your holiday due to war, invasion, civil war and so on.

Generally speaking, if a trip has been postponed prior to the date of travel because flights are cancelled and so on, your airline or travel agents may refund the unutilized cost of travel or give you credit for alternative arrangements. However, your travel insurance policy is unlikely to kick in in this instance as cancellation cover due to war is not amongst the range of possible reasons for cancellations ordinarily covered.

If on holiday and an act of war is declared in the country which you are travelling in, it’s important to evacuate as soon as possible. In such instances, everyone, including airlines and governments will act with speed to get you home. The inconvenience and out-of-pocket costs of cutting your holiday short may not necessarily be covered under your travel policy – however, in some circumstances, your travel insurer will be sensitive around any additional costs incurred by you in evacuating quickly, as well as any injuries incurred by you (which may not directly be caused by an act of hostility).

While all of this might sound complicated, if not convoluted, it’s worth pointing out that some years back, insurers would have simply said that no cover applied in situations like those you have outlined. However, with an increased focus on treating customers fairly, insurers are less likely to automatically say no, and in many cases, will look to see what can reasonably be classified as ‘insurable’ costs and directly war-related issues.

Cover for cancellation if you change your mind

Q I had been due to travel to Moscow this May. I booked and paid for flights – and paid a small deposit for accommodation. Even if the conflict in Ukraine is resolved by then, in light of recent events, I am no longer comfortable travelling to Russia.

I have travel insurance which is underwritten by Mapfre Assistance. In the event that the war between Russia and Ukraine is resolved by May and flights are back operating as normal, would my travel insurance cover cancellation costs if I decide not to go ahead with my holiday because I’m uncomfortable travelling to Russia?

Or in the event that the war between Russia and Ukraine is still ongoing in May and I can’t travel (due to flights not operating or a government advisory against travel there), will my travel insurance cover flight cancellation costs? Hugh, Co Wicklow

A If your flights are cancelled due to war, or a travel ban on flights to a specific region, your airline will automatically refund your flight costs or give you credit for an alternative arrangement.

If you decide not to travel due to a change of mind or a change of heart (which may not be unreasonable), unfortunately your options are limited when it comes to travel insurance.

Your travel insurance covers many situations in which you ‘cannot’ travel – however, your decision to opt not to travel is not one of them. This is broadly the case with most, if not all, travel cover in Ireland.

For some people, their anxiety around travel may escalate into a medical condition which would prevent them from travelling, and this is an entirely different matter. Travel insurance does cover most medical conditions which would, under medical advice, prevent a person from travelling on holidays, and in such cases, their cancellation costs may likely be covered.

Getting a better quote under price walking ban

Q I’ve been with the same car insurer for ten years. Each year as my renewal date approaches, I ring around the other insurers to get quotes and I also try a number of brokers. On each occasion, I can never get a better quote than the one offered by my existing car insurer – so I have always stayed with my existing car insurer. I note that a ban on price walking in motor and home insurance will come into effect from July 1, meaning companies cannot charge longer-term customers a higher premium on renewal than customers who renew their protection after just one year. Will I get any benefit from this ban if I continue to stay with my existing car insurer? Is there any way I could get my existing car insurer to bring down the quote they give me on my next renewal – given the ban on price walking will be in place by then? Tom, Co Cork

A Price walking and inertia pricing has been pervasive in the Irish insurance market for years.

Thankfully, there are new insurers looking to change all of that. You fall into a small number of customers who check the cost of your car insurance each year and it seems like you’re getting a good deal. That said, it’s a good practice to review your options each year so as to benchmark your costs. Many loyal motor insurance customers could end-up paying ‘substantially higher’ for their policies than new customers with exactly the same risk, according to the Central Bank of Ireland.

If your existing renewal price each year is cheaper than any alternatives you can find with your own research, by all means stay with that insurer. However, do continue to shop around annually and don’t automatically renew.

You should remember that you may not have the access or indeed the time to check every insurer on the market – so it could be worth your while to get an expert to do this for you instead.

Many people don’t move insurers because of the perceived hassle of doing so. Don’t fall foul of this because it really is very straightforward to switch. You could also challenge your insurer to match the cheaper offer if found elsewhere. It will often try to keep you as a customer rather than let you leave.