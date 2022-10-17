Why homeowners on a variable rate should consider locking into a fixed-rate mortgage

THERE were shockwaves earlier this month when Finance Ireland, one of the country’s newer entrants to the mortgage market, announced it was hiking its interest rates by up to 2pc.

While everyone knows rates are trending upwards as the ECB’s policy of bond buying (so called quantitative easing) ends, and inflation remains high, major retail banks like AIB and Bank of Ireland have been more temperate in their approach.

They effectively ignored the first rate increase earlier this year by not passing it on to borrowers, except those with trackers whose loans directly follow the ECB rate.

The second rate hike is being addressed by reviewing variable and fixed rates across the board, as AIB has already done, and it remains the case that future rises will also be factored in in a cautious manner.

But Finance Ireland, which is not funded through customer deposits, or generous ECB low-cost finance, has to find its money on the open market before it can lend it on.

This is more difficult, and expensive, as inflation makes money more expensive, and so it chose to price in a hefty increase in one go, presumably with the hope that it won’t have to cause incremental pain in a flurry of announcements.

The problem for the non-bank lender is that it appeared to use a sledgehammer to crack a nut. By insisting it was only going to honour rates already agreed with borrowers who had virtually closed their house purchase, it left others, mortgage approved but who hadn’t yet drawn down funds, in a bind.

Roll Back

It rolled back – a bit – a few days later by clarifying that customers with a formal loan offer by September30 now have until October 28 to close (with all documents received by October 21) to avail of the old rates.

All in all, the optics were not good, but as they’re not a major player in the market there wasn’t a huge sense of upheaval.

That said, Finance Ireland should not be seen as an outlier; in my view they are simply making a move that all lenders will be following in due course.

Interest Rates

The ECB issued its monthly comparative interest rates for member states and, as expected, Ireland remains near the top but not as high as we used to be. But they are steady, for now, at 2.64pc on average. That won’t last.

Daragh Cassidy of comparison switching site Bonkers.ie said: “It’s almost a given that the ECB will raise rates by another 0.75pc to 2pc when it meets at the end of the month and rates may even reach close to 3pc in early 2023. Most of this increase will eventually be passed on to mortgage customers.”

Stress Testing

All borrowers go through what’s termed a ‘stress test’ against their income when they buy a mortgage.

This checks whether, if interest rates were to rise by 2pc, they would still be able to afford their monthly repayments.

Well, we’re more or less at 2pc higher now than any time in the last seven years, so any further rises would truly ‘test’ them again, especially with the cost of living so high and some borrowers still feeling the financial effects of Covid-19 hardship.

Banks are expecting more people to default or go into arrears, at least in the short term, which is why they have been holding back on hammering their borrowers by passing on increases; it’s a double edged sword.

But they won’t have a choice for long. It’s costing them profits to suck up the increase. First-time buyers will feel the pinch soonest as they tend to borrow as much as they can afford.



Fixing your Fortunes

The average rate for a fixed-rate mortgage is 2.49pc compared to 3.77pc for a variable rate loan, according to the latest data.

One mortgage broker told me: “Anyone currently on a variable rate should seriously consider locking into a longer-term fixed rate while rates are still low. Variable rates are poorly priced compared to fixed rates already. You don’t even have to switch lender – just ask your existing lender about the fixed-rate options available to you.”

Every loan is different, so it’s good to check around, and give a mortgage broker a call if you might be in the market to move.

Trackers

It used to be an absolute no-no to even thing about switching from tracker to fixed rate, however experts are now suggesting that if your original tracker rate is above 1.5pc (over the underlying ECB rate), you could consider running the numbers.

Don’t leave it too late to switch if you are an Ulster Bank customer

Ulster Bank is getting increasingly assertive in its communications with customers who have been slow to read the writing on the wall and switch their accounts.

There’s no one date when they will close entirely, but it is certainly a matter of months.

We can be a bit last minute about such things and while 64pc have already closed or wound down their current account, the bank is particularly concerned that those in receipt of social welfare payments should ensure the DEASP (welfare.ie) is informed of their new bank in order that there’s no interruption to pensions, child benefit or dole payments.

It is also contacting nursing home residents, and any vulnerable customers will get a listening ear if they call.

Having had to move not one but four accounts to different banks, I sympathise with those who are finding it difficult.

I’ve found the best thing is to break it down into tasks, rather than tackle it all together.

Here’s my advice:

Print off a couple of bank statements and use a highlighter to show each direct debit or standing order (eg insurances, mortgage, utilities, loan payments etc).

Use a different colour to highlight the regular payments from your card (toll bridge, Netflix, Spotify, subscriptions etc).

Open a new current account (see bonkers.ie or ccpc.ie to compare the little that’s out there). You’ll need ID, and a bit of time to upload documentation.

Tell all of the above your new bank details.

Let your employer and all other income sources (eg social welfare) know you’ve moved too.

AirTag has handle on luggage fears

Anyone whose bags have gone missing after a flight will sympathise with Elliot Sharod, who took Aer Lingus to task in April after his bag went astray on his honeymoon flight home.

Luckily, Elliot had the foresight to fit it with an Apple AirTag, an ingenious device, similar to ‘Locate my Phone’, which sources it within a couple of meters.

He was able to tell the airline that it had mistakenly been delivered to a ‘massage parlour’ in London and its handlers eventually returned it.

In another case, a thief in Florida was caught with $15,000 of stolen jewellery after the AirTag revealed the bag he had nicked was at his house. Sadly, Lufthansa (an airline with its own lost baggage problems) has banned the device citing safety concerns. Pity.