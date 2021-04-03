When times are tight, ask for help

Last week I looked at some ideas for those with extra Covid spending power when the economy opens up. But of course there are many for whom the pandemic has meant a downturn in finances, whether through job loss, business closure or reduced hours.

This week, I’m going to examine options for people who find themselves now in arrears, in debt or struggling to make their money stretch. It can be hard to see through the mire when this happens, but in many cases there is help and support available.

Gwen Harris of the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) says she is seeing many clients who are accessing the social welfare system for the first time.

“The pandemic doesn’t favour any industry but there is a huge increase in those from tourism and travel. I might have seen one pilot in 25 years, but now they’re in regular contact. The Government response was welcome but there’s a secondary impact as we don’t yet have a picture of debt levels because of the buffer of supports,” Ms Harris said.

The Central Bank’s deputy governor, Sharon Donnery, agrees. “Despite the severe employment losses, this has not been reflected in widespread income shocks as State supports have played a significant role,” she said during the week.

Ms Donnery added that the labour prospects of “the young, females and those with lower education levels have been particularly affected by the pandemic”.

Last week, 443,000 people received PUP payments, but Ms Harris says the biggest concerns aren’t people facing mortgage payments, it’s those on lower incomes, renting with childcare.

“Some groups have less resilience than others. They may have been living on the margin anyway and dependent on the nature of their employment. To be honest, the split I’m seeing is between those who can work from home and those who cannot. A childcare cost of €1,600 a month is really hard,” Ms Harris said.

The good news, she added, is that services like MABS and Citizens Information are hugely experienced at helping people through the quagmire. “It’s much easier to apply through mywelfare.ie. You used to need a Public Services Card, but now there’s a box you can tick if you don’t have one. That’s more streamlined. Don’t be anxious,” she said, “you’ll be guided on a case-by-case basis.”

Mortgage arrears

During the first lockdown, the banking sector together offered payment breaks to anybody with loans or mortgages who found themselves in financial trouble due to Covid.

A three-, then six-month moratorium was offered but these are now over and will not be renewed en masse. The good news is that nine in 10 who took a home mortgage payment break are expected to return to full repayments.

The bad news is that the remainder will be added to the pile of debtors who are in longer-term arrears on their mortgage – around 55,000 homeowners, of which about a quarter have been in dogged state for many years.

It’s not yet known how many will end up in the Mortgage Arrears Resolution Process (MARP), and there are clear statutory guidelines on how they should be handled (see panel), but it’s fair to say the banks will be offering only case-by-case solutions rather than blanket ones.

Household bills

Keeping up your direct debits for utilities like gas and electricity, paying your broadband and meeting your day-to-day living costs may be severely hampered.

MABS’ advice is to talk to your energy provider. Have a recent bill available (all providers have debt agents, or customer care numbers, although it may take a little longer to get in touch at present).

“Your provider may advise that you enter into a longer-term payment plan. The energy provider should be able to give you your average usage and its important to include this in your repayment. If you agree a payment plan going forward, make sure you agree a date that will suit you to pay so you can ensure you have the money available to pay,” MABS says.

“If your bill is on direct debit and you have entered into a payment plan, make sure that the energy provider cancels the request from their side and you should also contact your bank to cancel the direct debit”.

If you are in receipt of a social welfare payment you may be able to avail of the Household Budget Scheme which spreads the cost over a year. A fixed amount (max 25pc of welfare) is deducted from your benefits each week and it’s managed via An Post (anpost.ie).

Revenue

If you have been laid off, you may be entitled to a tax refund. If you received a redundancy payment, much of it will be tax free (there is a complicated formula but there’s a calculator on www.welfare.ie for entitlements and tax).

Tax reliefs on common things like medical expenses and flat-rate work expenses can be backdated up to four years.

Call your local revenue office or check citizensinformation.ie .

Shortcuts – Mortgage Arrears

The Code of Conduct on Mortgage Arrears handles debtors and all lenders must abide by it. This kicks into play once you are unable to meet repayments on your home loan (or buy-to-let) after 31 days.

The Mortgage Arrears Resolution Process (MARP) sets out the specific steps a bank must take if one of its borrowers finds themselves in this position. It must set out clear guidance about what to do. The language, many have found, can be unhelpful but it’s important you are not put off from exercising your rights, which are statutory.

For a start, you’ll receive a bunch of correspondence telling you what you already know: you haven’t paid your mortgage. You may be termed ‘non-cooperating’. This is a legal term rather than a personal observation. It simply means you’re not engaging with the process and the MARP protections (which are there for borrowers) won’t cover you. A non-cooperating borrower could find their house repossessed so it’s vital you do engage.

The four steps of the MARP are: communication; financial information; assessment; and resolution. Efforts will be made with you to set up an alternative payment arrangement after you complete a Standard Financial Statement (download one from centralbank.ie), to assess your ability to pay.

There is a dedicated one-to-one advice service through MABS’ Abhaile programme and free vouchers for financial and legal advice. MABS: 0761 072000 or mabs.ie.