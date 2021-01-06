What sort of tax bill am I facing having spent time on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment?

THOUSANDS of workers whose employer received the first Government subsidy are set to get tax bills next week. Others in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) may also owe tax.

People who benefited from the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) did not have income tax or Universal Social Charge (USC) deducted at source for the subsidy amount and are now facing tax bills.

Some of those who got the subsidy or the PUP will be facing bills of more than €1,000.

Q: How many are impacted by this?

Around 443,100 people received payments under the TWSS last year. The scheme provided income support to eligible employers, where the business activities have been negatively impacted by the pandemic but who continued to keep employees on the payroll.

Tax-balancing statements showing the amount of income tax and USC owed are set to be sent out by Revenue on Friday week, January 15. This means that people on the TWSS and PUP will have to work out how to pay the tax bills.

Q: I am on the PUP. Will I have a tax bill?

Tax may be due on the PUP, as it is not taxed when it is paid. It is liable for income tax at the end of the year. The payment for those who have lost their jobs as a result of Covid restrictions was originally introduced on March 13 as an urgent-needs payment, making it exempt from income tax under the Social Welfare Act.

The payment was put on a statutory footing in August and, like other core social-welfare payments, was made liable for income tax. But the decision to apply this retrospectively between March and August has been heavily criticised, including by the Free Legal Advice Centre, which has questioned whether the move is constitutional.

Q: How much is owed for those who were on the wage subsidy scheme?

Consumer tax manager with Taxback.com, Marian Ryan, said the amount owed will vary from person to person.

“What is owed will depend on their circumstances, their earnings pre- and post-TWSS and if their employer subsidised the TWSS with additional income and topped up the employee’s gross weekly wage.”

She said a typical worker on €35,000 who received the TWSS payment, which wasn’t topped up by their employer, can expect to owe Revenue around €429. If the same employee received the TWSS and their employer topped up their gross weekly wage, they can now expect to owe around €1,334 in PAYE (pay as you earn) income tax and USC.

Q: I am on the new subsidy scheme. Do I owe tax on that?

The original TWSS came in last March to aid employers hit by lockdowns as a result of the pandemic. It saw up to €410 refunded to each qualifying employee.

This TWSS scheme ran until the end of last March. It was replaced by the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), which does not have the same tax issues.

Q: When will I know what is owed?

Revenue said it will be sending out a preliminary End of Year Statement on Friday week. This will set out a provisional tax position for the year, based on information available on Revenue records.

“For 2020, the provisional tax position will include any Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme payments reported by the individual’s employer and/or Pandemic Unemployment Payments received from the Department of Social Protection,” Revenue said.

The tax authority said employees can finalise their tax position for 2020 by completing an income tax return online. This tax return will be pre-populated with the information shown on the preliminary End of Year Statement.

Q: What are the options for paying the tax?

Those who face a tax bill have a number of options for paying the bill.

They can pay it in one lump sum if they have the funds.

Alternatively, they can offset the tax bill by claiming tax credits such as those on medical expenses, dental expenses, and perhaps flat-rate expenses based on their occupation. Some employers may pay it, and there will not be any benefit-in-kind tax imposed on the employee if this happens.

The other option is to agree to an adjustment with Revenue of the tax credits for four years from January 2022 to gradually pay off the bill. Revenue said this could be done on an interest-free basis.