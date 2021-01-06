| 2.5°C Dublin

What sort of tax bill am I facing having spent time on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment?

Tax-balancing statements showing the amount of income tax and USC owed are set to be sent out by Revenue on Friday week, January 15. Photo: Erwin Wodicka Expand

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

THOUSANDS of workers whose employer received the first Government subsidy are set to get tax bills next week. Others in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) may also owe tax.

People who benefited from the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) did not have income tax or Universal Social Charge (USC) deducted at source for the subsidy amount and are now facing tax bills.

Some of those who got the subsidy or the PUP will be facing bills of more than €1,000.

