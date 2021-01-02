What are the taxation implications if I leave shares to my wife?

Q I have shares that were purchased through employees share scheme. They have given me a very good return and dividend over the years. These shares are in my name I was wondering if anything should happen to me would there be tax implications for my wife? My private pension doesn't transfer to my wife, so I was hoping that that the shares would be used instead of my pension. The shares are in an American medical devices company. There doesn't seem too much point in selling and putting the money in the bank.

A Normally someone would have to pay gift and inheritance tax (capital acquisitions tax or CAT) on any stocks and shares gifted or inherited, according to the consumer tax manager at Taxback.com Marian Ryan. However, as the beneficiary is the spouse of the disponer they would not be liable to CAT on receipt of the shares, she said. However, it is worth noting that your spouse would be liable to pay capital gains tax (CGT) on any gains she makes if she disposes of the shares. Dividends and any disposal of shares would also need to be reported on a tax return each year by your spouse, Ms Ryan said. As the shares are from an American company, there may be some scope for you to claim a refund on the dividend withholding tax withheld on your dividends each year. Assuming you are an Irish resident, and the shares are American domiciled, there could be scope to claim back up to 15pc of the dividend tax withheld. This could equate to a substantial cash injection if you are in receipt of a lot of dividends, the Taxback.com manager said.

Q We would like to offer our youngest a site beside our house so that, long term, he would be nearby to keep an eye on us if we need help. His income would not allow him to get very much of a mortgage but he could probably qualify for a home loan of about €200,000 from the Rebuilding Ireland scheme. Will the value of the site would be included in the calculation of the maximum market value? Assuming the site is valued at say €150,000 that would not leave sufficient money available to build much of a house.

A The Central Bank defines the value of a self-build property as the value of the site, plus the cost of the build, according to the head of credit at MyMortgages.ie Joey Sheahan. You would have to check directly with Rebuilding Ireland if the allowable maximum market value is an issue or not in this instance. Many of the mainstream banks would potentially lend the €200,000 to your son also (depending on his income), Mr Sheahan added. Read More Q My sister was struggling to get a mortgage on her own seven years ago and I went in jointly with her to get the mortgage of €65,000 (both our names are on the house). It is her principal residence. I have my own home, mortgage-free. I didn't give her any money towards the deposit or pay anything towards mortgage payments. She has a balance of €45,000 left on the mortgage. She hopes to get a new mortgage in her own name and wants me to transfer the house to her. The value of the house has now risen to €190,000. What, if any, are the capital gains tax implications for me? A It is likely that you will be liable for some capital gains tax, and the transfer of ownership of your part of the property to your sister will be a disposal for capital gains tax (CGT) purposes, according toTaxback.com’s Ms Ryan. As you are connected persons, market value will be imposed for computation of the CGT. You will be required to pay CGT at a rate of 33pc of your part of the house on the difference between the current market value of the house and the price the house was purchased for, Ms Ryan added. You cannot avail of Principal Private Residence relief as this is not your principal private residence. You will, however, be eligible to claim your annual exemption of €1,270. Your sister will be subject to capital acquisition tax based again on the current market value of the house relating to the portion you transfer to her name. This would be worked out by taking half of the current market value of house that you are ‘’gifting’’ to your sister, less her annual small gift exemption of €3,000, less her lifetime tax free threshold B which of €32,500 (if she has not received any gifts before). She would be liable for CAT at a rate of 33pc on the balance, Ms Ryan said.

Read More