What are the taxation implications if I leave shares to my wife?

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

Q I have shares that were purchased through employees share scheme. They have given me a very good return and dividend over the years. These shares are in my name I was wondering if anything should happen to me would there be tax implications for my wife? My private pension doesn't transfer to my wife, so I was hoping that that the shares would be used instead of my pension. The shares are in an American medical devices company. There doesn't seem too much point in selling and putting the money in the bank.

A Normally someone would have to pay gift and inheritance tax (capital acquisitions tax or CAT) on any stocks and shares gifted or inherited, according to the consumer tax manager at Taxback.com Marian Ryan. However, as the beneficiary is the spouse of the disponer they would not be liable to CAT on receipt of the shares, she said. However, it is worth noting that your spouse would be liable to pay capital gains tax (CGT) on any gains she makes if she disposes of the shares. Dividends and any disposal of shares would also need to be reported on a tax return each year by your spouse, Ms Ryan said. As the shares are from an American company, there may be some scope for you to claim a refund on the dividend withholding tax withheld on your dividends each year. Assuming you are an Irish resident, and the shares are American domiciled, there could be scope to claim back up to 15pc of the dividend tax withheld. This could equate to a substantial cash injection if you are in receipt of a lot of dividends, the Taxback.com manager said.

Q We would like to offer our youngest a site beside our house so that, long term, he would be nearby to keep an eye on us if we need help. His income would not allow him to get very much of a mortgage but he could probably qualify for a home loan of about €200,000 from the Rebuilding Ireland scheme. Will the value of the site would be included in the calculation of the maximum market value? Assuming the site is valued at say €150,000 that would not leave sufficient money available to build much of a house.

