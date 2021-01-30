What are my options for getting insurance for an electric vehicle?

Q. Carbon tax went up in the Budget at the end of last year. The increase applied to motor fuels from October 13 last. I have been thinking about going electric for a while now, as my car costs have been steadily rising due to the expansion of my small delivery business. What is my best bet for EV (electric vehicle) insurance?

A. Electric vehicles (EVs) generally benefit from lower insurance costs and lower running costs, says Deirdre McCarthy, manager at Insuremycars.ie.

There are discounts available from certain providers and more insurers are looking at offering lower rates to EV drivers both in an effort to support a greener environment and because they view the drivers and potential purchasers of the EVs as “good risks”, she said. Discounts of between 8pc and 12pc are available for electric car drivers.

This, in tandem with the Government grant of up to €7,000 for the purchase of the vehicle, can make the switch worth it, Ms McCarthy said. Shop around for a policy that provides cover for specific EV issues such as damaged cables, battery cover, specialist breakdown cover and like-for-like EV replacement in the event of theft or accident, she advised.

You can get company car cover for your EV, but Ms McCarthy said you should be careful as it is not always possible to transfer a personal no-claims bonus to a company car policy. In such an instance you would have to pay the full insurance price without the benefit of a no-claims discount. So ensure you check this to avoid getting caught out.

If you buy the EV through your business, then its use by you or any employees will not attract benefit-in-kind tax treatment, subject to certain conditions, the Insuremycars.ie manager added. If you regularly use any of Ireland’s toll roads, you will also benefit from the Government’s toll reduction scheme, which reduces the toll rate by half for electric vehicles, and by 25pc for plug-in hybrid vehicles, the insurance expert added.

Q. I have free travel insurance cover with my Irish Life Health policy. Do I need to re-apply for this again or will it automatically roll over if I renew on the same plan?

A. If you renew on the same plan and you don’t make any changes to your selected, personalised packages, including your free travel cover, then this should automatically roll over for another year, according to Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCover.ie.

He said that normally you receive an email from the health insurer with a link to the underwriter behind the travel insurance policy to activate your cover and receive your policy documents.

Mr Goode advises all consumers to contact both their health insurer and their travel insurer prior to any travel abroad. This is to ensure that they are fully covered and that they understand exactly how to use their policy in the event of an illness or a medical emergency.

Q. I currently work for the HSE full time and have done so for over 10 years. I have a full medical card due to a health issue. I am wondering about life insurance/assurance. Would it be worth my while to get it? My daughter is 23 years old.

A. The question of life cover, whether you need it, how much you need etc, very much depends on your individual situation in terms of age, financial responsibilities, earnings and other factors, according to Richard Jones of Aviva Life and Pension.

This means more details would be needed from you to answer you fully. Mr Jones said life cover is a worthwhile consideration for people who have dependants that they want to provide for in the case of their passing, and/or financial commitments that will still need to be met if they die prematurely.

The health issue you mention may or may not have a bearing on what cover you can get and the related cost, he added. When considering any additional cover, it will be important to assess and review what, if anything, you already have in place. For example, if you have a mortgage then you should already have a mortgage protection policy.

As a full-time worker in the Health Service Executive (HSE), there’s a possibility you have some life insurance benefit associated with your employment. You should ask your human resources department about this.

Mr Jones suggests that you contact a financial broker who can give you more nuanced and comprehensive guidance based on the information you provide to them.

Read More

Online Editors