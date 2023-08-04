‘We can’t afford this’ – arrears crisis looming for ‘mortgage prisoners’ trapped with vulture funds as rates jump again

The Central Bank says it is engaging with lenders to ensure supports are available to borrowers

The Government and the Central Bank have been warned that a new mortgage arrears crisis is looming after thousands of trapped borrowers were told their monthly payments are to increase.

Letters have gone out to people whose loans are owned by vulture funds and serviced by Pepper, telling them of rises of 0.75 percentage points in their repayments.

Around 32,000 borrowers whose loans have been sold to vulture funds have experienced financial difficulties, according to the Central Bank.

The latest hikes mean some of these borrowers will end up paying between 8.5pc and 10pc.

Personal insolvency experts have reported a fourfold increase in queries from homeowners considering personal insolvency arrangements, and some have had to increase staffing levels to deal with the huge spike in arrears.

They said borrowers who have alternative payment arrangements in place say these deals are now unravelling due to the higher rates.

Debt restructuring experts said these borrowers, who were barely coping financially up to now, are being “pushed over the edge”.

The latest rate rises are adding up to €100 a month in home loan repayments and come on top of a string of previous hikes.

Most of these borrowers are on variable or tracker rates and cannot get fixed rates.

Surges in the cost of living, especially grocery and energy prices, have compounded the financial distress for these borrowers.

One Pepper letter said: “We are writing to advise you that the interest rate on your loan will increase from 29th August 2023. Your interest rate will increase by 0.75 percentage points from 9.25pc to 10.00pc.”

The customer, who does not want to be named, said the family will see repayments go from €1,900 a month to €2,100.

The man, who earns €2,500 a month after tax, said: “We can’t afford this.”

Large numbers of those whose mortgages were sold to vulture funds have had to have their repayments restructured in the past.

Some may be making repayments on half of the principal owned under so-called alternative repayment arrangements (APRs).

Debt restructuring expert Thomas Merrigan, of Dublin-based Merrigan Adler, said the sharp rise in interest rates being charged by funds has meant many mortgage debt-restructuring deals were now unravelling.

“These people would have done a debt deal in the past, something that reduced their anxiety and stress, but those deals are coming apart, especially with the latest incendiary letter arriving in the post,” he said.

Increases of between €40 and €100 a month were too much for these people, he added.

Personal insolvency expert Mitchell O’Brien, of IRS Ireland, said his firm has seen a surge in queries from distressed borrowers.

“The rate rises mean there is currently a huge spike in arrears,” he said.

He added that his firm has seen a fourfold rise in people considering personal insolvency arrangements, and he has had to increasing staff levels by 25pc.

He blamed the Central Bank, saying: “The Central Bank is experienced enough to know that once interest rates came off 0pc it was going to mess up APAs [alternative repayment arrangements].

“Any situation where there is a family home in an APA should have a mandatory option to fix their rate.”

People whose home loans were sold to vultures are known as mortgage prisoners because they cannot switch to another lender for lower rates as they have been in arrears in the past and other lenders will not accept them.

Credit services, such as Pepper and Start, do not offer fixed rates, leaving borrowers exposed to ECB rate rises as many are on variables or trackers.

The scandal of vulture funds treatment of mortgage holders

David Hall, of the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation, said a mortgage crisis “is unfolding before our eyes”.

“It’s very serious. There’s a massive increase in the stress and pressure on people who have done nothing wrong,” he said.

Some of those who were being hit with huge increases in rates are unable to cope with multiple hikes in monthly repayments, Mr Hall added, saying they have now used up any savings they had.

The Irish Independent recently reported that arrears have surged in a portfolio of Irish mortgages worth half-a-billion euro that was sold to vulture funds and is managed by Pepper.

Asked what it was doing for mortgage prisoners, the Central Bank said it is engaging with lenders and credit servicing firms to ensure the supports available to borrowers in or facing arrears are enhanced.