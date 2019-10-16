Watchdog to probe insurance rip-offs

The Central Bank is to launch a probe into controversial dual-pricing by insurers, a practice that critics claim is anti-consumer.

It is understood the regulators in the Central Bank want to see how prevalent dual-pricing is in this market, and its impact on customers.

Dual-pricing uses big data to pick out clients who are unlikely to challenge renewal quotes, with these often being vulnerable customers.

The Irish Independent has been highlighting for a year-and-a-half the corrosive impact dual-pricing has on loyal consumers.

But the Central Bank of Ireland had been stonewalling on calls for it to say if it was even aware of the use of big data by insurers to cherry-pick vulnerable customers for higher prices.

Earlier this month, the Oireachtas Finance Committee said vulnerable customers were being hit and punished for their loyalty. Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty persuaded the committee members to call in the Central Bank to explain what it was doing on dual-pricing.

The Oireachtas committee is to also haul new Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf before it to explain what action his regulatory staff are taking on dual-pricing by insurers.

Regulators in the UK are considering banning dual-pricing, after they conducted a report that found the practice punished loyal customers, particularly older ones.

Next month new rules are coming in that will require insurers in this country to tell consumers what price they paid for their previous premium and they will get more time ahead of their renewal deadline.

But these will have little impact on what has been called predatory dual-pricing.

Central Bank regulators here insist they do not have a role in the pricing of insurance premiums.

However, it is understood they now believe that dual-pricing, which is called price optimisation by the industry, poses a risk to consumers. This is because customers who do not shop around are negatively affected by dual-pricing.

Mr Doherty said Aviva had admitted to the committee it used dual-pricing to hike the premiums of existing customers on renewal.

A study is to be carried out by the regulators to assess the scale of the practice and its impact.

The probe is due to be completed by the end of this year. On the back of this, action may be taken to clamp down on dual-pricing, sources indicate.

This is a similar approach to the one taken by the regulator in Britain, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Irish insurance industry witnesses before this month's Oireachtas committee insisted that discounts up front to attract new customers stimulated competition and averaged out over several years of a policy.

