Watchdog finds evidence motor insurers engaged in anti-competitive cooperation

THE State’s competition watchdog has made preliminary findings against five insurers, a broker and a trade body, alleging that they engaged in anti-competitive co-operation.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said AIG, Allianz, Axa, Aviva, FBD, along with Brokers Ireland and AA Ireland engaged in anti-competitive co-operation over a 21-month period between 2015 and 2016.

The alleged anti-competitive co-operation consisted of public announcements of future private motor insurance premium rises as well as other contacts between competitors.

These actions reduced levels of competition between the parties, the competition watchdog said.

The CCPC said its findings are provisional and no conclusion should be drawn at this stage that there has been a breach of competition law.

Four years ago the CCPC launched a probe into suspected anti-competitive practices in the insurance market.

The anti-competitive co-operation activities probed include a practice which is commonly referred to as ‘price-signalling’.

This is when businesses make their competitors aware that they intend to increase prices, in turn causing further price increases across the sector.

Price signalling can happen in public, through announcements or comments on prices, or in private through direct contacts between companies, the competition watchdog said.

If a business knows that their competitor is increasing prices then they may be encouraged to also increase prices, since their customers are less likely to move to their competitor.

During the probe, the CCPC gathered a huge amounts of electronic material from those in the insurance sector, as well as extensive oral testimony and documentary evidence through witness summons hearings and meetings.

The CCPC said it has now issued preliminary findings to these organisations setting out its position that it has reasonable grounds to suspect that a breach of the law has occurred.

The CCPC’s findings are provisional and no conclusion should be drawn at this stage that there has been a breach of competition law, it said.

The relevant parties now have the opportunity to consider and respond to the preliminary findings.

It is open to them to engage with the CCPC to offer commitments regarding their future behaviour to address the CCPC’s competition concerns.

The CCPC will carefully consider any responses before deciding if it will bring civil court proceedings or to take some other course of action.

Online Editors