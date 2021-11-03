Warning that thousands to emerge from pandemic with problem debts

Warning that households are set to emerge from the pandemic with problem debts. Stock image

THOUSANDS of households are set to emerge from the pandemic with problem debts, a leading human rights organisation said.

The inability to pay mortgages and other loans due to the hit to incomes from the lockdowns will leave these consumers vulnerable, Flac (Free Legal Advice Centres) said.

These families will also be hit hard by the spike in energy and other costs, the non-governmental organisation said.

During the first Covid-19 surge in the spring of 2020 the banks put in place a co-ordinated system of repayment breaks for personal and business customers who were experiencing financial stress.

By the end of November, breaks had been approved on 151,000 accounts, with more than 74,000 of those for mortgage on private dwellings.

About 94pc, or 142,000, of the payment breaks had expired by the end of November.

Banks resisted calls to extend the payment breaks into this year.

Large numbers returned to making full payments, but FLAC there was little or no information published by the Central Bank and the Banking and Payments Federation lobby group on what has happened to distressed borrowers since last year.

Flac’s senior policy analyst Paul Joyce said almost 36,000 payment breaks for consumer debt were granted by the five main banks last year.

Half of these people did not return to making full payments by the end of last year.

He questioned what has happened to these borrowers since.

“No further information is provided of the detail of those extended terms and …… there is a notable absence of detailed data on unsecured debt in difficulty in Ireland generally,” he said.

He said that half of those who got a mortgage payment break drew down their mortgage at the height of the Celtic Tiger property frenzy.

This was a time when property prices were inflated and when unsustainable multiples of the borrower’s income were lent by banks.

Mr Joyce said those who borrowed four and five times their income were more likely to seek a payment break.

The data on payment breaks from the banks and the regulator do not include mortgages owned or serviced by vulture funds or retail credit firms.

Mr Joyce questioned what has happened to these distressed borrowers since last year.

These people are facing additional financial strain from surging energy costs, with uncertainty around the future of Government supports for those whose income has been hit by the pandemic.

“We are asking how up to speed the powers that be are on the situation we are facing.”

He said recent Central Bank research found that a quarter of those in long-term mortgage arrears are over 60 years old.

“The sudden and significant spike in energy and other costs of living heading into the winter months may leave many consumers vulnerable.

“The payment break evidence suggests that a number of consumers have suffered an inability to pay both secured and unsecured loans during 2020 and there is little concrete information available on accounts that have encountered further payment problems in 2021.”

Chief executive of Flac Eilis Barry said her oganisation is calling for more data on the financial situation of those who availed of a payment break.

“The information provided in the payment break data thus far is limited in detail and is compounded by a failure to update the position of the households affected into 2021,” she said.