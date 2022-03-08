Warning that home energy prices could rise another €270

There are fears of more rises in the prices of petrol, diesel, home-heating oil, electricity and domestic gas after wholesale energy costs rocketed.

Motor fuel costs are set to hit new record highs, and there are predictions that electricity and gas prices could rise another 10pc, adding €270 to the annual cost of heating and lighting the average home.

Comments from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the US was in active discussions with European partners and Japan over the potential ban of Russian oil imports sent oil markets into a spin yesterday.

Brent crude hit its highest level since 2008 at $140 (€129) a barrel at one point, although it subsequently eased back to $128.

Wholesale gas is up 50pc, treble what it cost last Monday.

The moves come after a number of filling stations pushed prices at the pumps over €2 a litre over the weekend.

One filling station in Newbridge, Co Kildare, increased the price of diesel to 207.9c and petrol to 205.9c in the past two days.

Households are already struggling to deal with the cost-of-living crisis that has seen inflation at a 20-year high.

A boycott of Russian oil by European buyers would put “enormous pressure on oil and gas supply” and prices globally, according to analysts.

The Government has promised to cut excise duty on motor fuels.

AA Ireland said crude prices over $120 a barrel will translate into the price per litre of petrol and diesel at €2 and above.

“If oil stays at $120 a barrel or goes above for a few days it will mean €2-plus being the norm at the pumps,” AA ­Ireland’s Paddy Comyn said.

Fuels for Ireland, which represents filling stations, denied petrol and diesel retailers were profiteering from crude cost rises despite some forecourts putting up prices by 5c and 6c in a single day.

Kevin McPartlan, of Fuels for Ireland, said: “The only one profiteering here is the ­Government.”

He said the Exchequer take from VAT and excise duty on fuels has shot up, and he has written to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe seeking a cut in excise duty.

Such a move would prevent panic buying by some haulage firms and farmers, he said.

About €1 of the cost per litre at the pumps goes to the Exchequer.

Mr McPartlan said the Exchequer take on VAT alone was up €36m a month in the past year due to the higher prices.

“Irish motorists are paying an extra €36m a month in extra VAT alone compared with 12 months ago,” he said.

He said diesel was dearer at the pumps in some filling stations as much of that fuel had been coming from Russia.

Daragh Cassidy, of price comparison site Bonkers.ie, said there were now real fears of more hikes in electricity, gas and home-heating oil costs.

It comes after more than 35 separate home energy price rises last year. He said record costs for wholesale gas could see home energy bills shooting up by another 10pc.

In 2020 the average electricity bill was around €1,100, but it is now around €1,500. Two years ago the average annual gas bill was around €800, but now it is around €1,200.

Mr Cassidy said: “Both these bills could easily jump by 10pc or more over the coming weeks which would add another €270 a year or more to a household’s energy costs. But we could see higher increases.”

Consumers have reported paying vastly more for home-heating oil in the past few days, with suppliers restricting householders to just 500 litres even though they ordered more.

People have reported being charged up to €700 at the moment for 500 litres of the fuel. This time last year it cost as little as €320.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has put the boot into our budgets as well as unleashing murder and mayhem in Ukraine.

All we can do is brace for more massive price increases in the coming weeks.