Warning that home energy prices could rise another €270

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

There are fears of more rises in the prices of petrol, diesel, home-heating oil, electricity and domestic gas after wholesale energy costs rocketed.

Motor fuel costs are set to hit new record highs, and there are predictions that electricity and gas prices could rise another 10pc, adding €270 to the annual cost of heating and lighting the average home.

