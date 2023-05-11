Warning of a spike in arrears as mortgage rates hit a six-year high

Mortgage rates in Ireland shot up in March, prompting a warning that huge numbers of borrowers will end up in arrears.

Ronan Brennan, head of retail banking service delivery with banking consultancy Delta Capita, said large numbers would struggle to pay their mortgages.

“We have entered now a period of sustained higher interest rates and, while it not only has implications for day-to-day household budgets, it also has larger implications for the mortgage market overall as a significant swathe of mortgage holders will potentially fall behind on their mortgage repayments in the months to come,” he said.

Mr Brennan said people were now faced with a situation where they were coming off fixed rates onto much higher rates, and those who had been on tracker rates were now, for the first time in more than a decade, seeing their mortgage rates increase.

“Many households simply do not have the financial cushioning to withstand this increased demand on their finances,” he said.

The Central Bank figures show lending rates for people buying homes are now at their highest level for six years, with more rises set to come.

The average rate in March was 3.54pc, according to the Central Bank of Ireland. This is up from 2.92pc in February. Rates in Ireland increased far more than in any other eurozone country.

But despite the big jump between the two months, Ireland still has some of the lowest mortgage rates available in the eurozone. Only France and Malta have lower rates.

The eurozone average rose to 3.52pc, almost three times the rate it was around 18 months ago, the Central Bank of Ireland figures show.

Last week, the European Central Bank (ECB) increased its key lending rates for the seventh time since last summer. The ECB’s refinancing rate, which determines tracker rates, has shot up from 0pc to 3.75pc at present, with the threat of more rises.

This is set to push up the cost of tracker rates and feed through into higher fixed rates for new borrowers, and higher rates for those coming off a fixed rate. Variable rates at the main banks have not been increased by much but could be in line for increases also.