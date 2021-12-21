Warning energy bills to rise again in new year as gas prices soar

In the past year there have been around 35 separate gas and electricity price rises in Ireland. Photo: Stock image

Householders have been warned to brace for more energy price hikes in the new year.

It comes as freezing weather sets in across Europe, boosting demand and sending prices surging.

In the past year there have been around 35 separate gas and electricity price rises in Ireland.

This has sent domestic heating and lighting bills up by between €500 and €1,500. Some energy providers have increased their prices five times in the past few months.

Now there are fears of a new round of hikes from next month after Europe’s benchmark gas contract climbed as much as 9pc.

Wholesale gas prices are back at record highs. Energy prices have spiralled this year, with European gas surging some 600pc, according to the Bloomberg news agency.

Temperatures are forecast to fall below zero degrees Celsius in several European capitals this week. This is set to put further pressure on electricity grids already trying to deal with low wind speeds and severe nuclear outages in France.

And Russia is limiting natural gas flows through a major transit route to Germany after capping supplies over the weekend. The route is set to be only partially used in January.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie warned of a strong possibility of a new round of price increases for householders here due to the surge in wholesale gas prices.

Around half of this country’s electricity is generated from gas. He said that although some energy suppliers pushed through up to five rises this year, others had held back.

“A lot of the increases in wholesale gas prices were not fully passed on to Irish consumers this year in the hope that wholesale prices would fall back,” he said.

“If wholesale prices remain high there is a likelihood of another round of price increases.”

It comes at a time when home-heating oil costs have shot up by 70pc in the past year.

Mr Cassidy said a new round of rises are unlikely to be as severe as those announced this year, but it would still be financially “uncomfortable” for consumers.

Customers of Iberdrola Ireland are set to start the new year with electricity prices rising. The Spanish-owned energy company will push up the annual cost of electricity by €140, and annual gas bills by €150.

This month SSE Airtricity, the State’s third biggest energy supplier, increased its electricity prices by a further 9.4pc and their gas prices by another 9.8pc.

Customers of Pinergy saw their electricity go up by 19pc from the start of this month.

The SSE electricity price increases affect around 270,000 households, while around 85,000 households are being hit by SSE’s gas price rise.

Surging domestic energy prices are the main reason inflation in October hit a 20-year high of 5.3pc. And a survey from consultants Deloitte found that three out of four consumers in this country are worried about price rises. Energy experts said there is no expectation of any relief to wholesale gas market tightness.

This is because temperatures are expected to remain below normal levels in the UK, Denmark and northern Germany next week, Bloomberg reported. Traders expect liquefied natural gas may help to some extent, due to lower demand in Asia.