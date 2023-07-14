Warning as card fraud behind most scam hits to consumers

Banks have warned people not to be duped into falling victim to phone and online scammers.

Fraudsters are increasingly using stolen details of bank cards to take money from consumers.

New figures show that nearly €85m was taken from consumers in frauds and scams last year, a rise of almost 9pc.

Card fraud accounted for the majority of instances of fraudulent payment transactions, according to FraudSmart, a division of the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland.

Although card fraud accounted for more than 95pc of fraudulent payment transactions by volume, the value of the total losses worked out at 40pc of the overall amount stolen.

This was put at €33.4m last year by the banks.

FraudSmart said most of the increase was driven by online card fraud or “card-not-present” fraud. This is where a criminal uses the victim’s compromised card information to make an online purchase.

The report also highlights the continued rise in value of unauthorised electronic transfers.

There are mainly payments through mobile and online banking, which accounted for almost 39pc of fraud losses at €32.8m.

This is often where scammers send texts, or make phone calls, to get consumers to reveal their bank PIN numbers to them.

However, there has been a 19pc fall in authorised push payment (APP) transactions last year.

APP fraud occurs when a person is tricked into willingly transferring funds directly into a fraudster’s bank account.

Niamh Davenport of FraudSmart warned consumers to be on high alert as text message fraud, known as smishing, continues to become more prevalent.

A recent survey by FraudSmart revealed that this type of fraud is now the dominant channel for fraud attempts, with half of adults having received fraudulent text message in the previous 12 months.

These text messages often include a link and sense of urgency requiring immediate action.

Ms Davenport said: “These figures show that card fraud continues to account for the vast majority of fraudulent payment transactions at 95pc of the total volume, although these transactions tend to represent lower levels of losses on average.

“On the other hand, other fraud types have relatively low volumes but would have higher average losses, particularly any fraud that leads to account takeover where the fraudster takes control of your main bank account by tricking you into handing over your bank log in details, which we have seen recently through text message scams.”

Garda figures provided to Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty show there has been a massive rise in financial fraud and scams.

The figures show a 560pc jump in the number of bank accounts being taken over by fraudsters since the pandemic. Often these bank accounts are cleaned out by the criminals.

As more personal banking is done electronically, there has been an explosion in online scams.

Ms Davenport warned consumers not to become prey to scammers trying to trick them into sending money directly from their account to an account which the criminal controls.

She said examples of this include investment scams such as fake cryptocurrency schemes or romance, holiday or accommodation scams.

“The decrease in this type of fraud might be attributed to increased consumer awareness or a post-Covid shift, as we have gradually returned to meeting in-person with decreased dependency on online communication.

“However, figures across all types of financial fraud can fluctuate as fraudsters continually adapt their behaviours and methods,” Ms Davenport said.

She said anyone can fall victim to fraudsters.