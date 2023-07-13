Vodafone bills set to fall as it ends promotional switching deals for new users

Vodafone says the change will save customers about €240 a year. Photo: Getty

Telecoms giant Vodafone is scrapping promotional and introductory offers for broadband customers, in a move it said will save existing customers hundreds of euro a year.

The company said it was breaking from the industry norm by treating all its customers the same.

Most broadband providers give big introductory discounts to new customers, but deny these same deals to existing customers.

Vodafone said the change would save its customers €240 a year on its 500Mbps home broadband plan.

It said about 65pc of its fibre broadband customers are on this plan.

Vodafone said the savings would amount to close to €1,000 over four years.

At the moment broadband customers get introductory tariffs, but the price goes up hugely after the minimum contract term.

The non-promotional price can be as much as 117pc higher than the introductory price offered to new customers.

Telecoms regulator ComReg has found that 84pc of households have not switched broadband provider in the past three years. This means t households are paying higher prices because of the ending of promotional offers.

Vodafone said it recognises that the current industry practice is not working for customers.

And in a move to steal a march on its competitors, Vodafone said it was removing all broadband installation and set-up fees.

Chief executive of Vodafone Ireland Amanda Nelson said: “We have taken the lead to be bold and to do things differently by removing promotional pricing with this new broadband pricing structure.

“So now our home broadband customers won’t face significant increases after a year, and they won’t have to renegotiate their broadband plan for lower, introductory offers.”

These savings for Vodafone customers will now be available on all speeds including 100Mbps, 500Mbps, 1Gb and 2Gb.

The provider said existing customers on a €60-a-month 500Mpbs fibre home broadband plan can recontract for €40 a month. This would be a saving of €20 a month.

However, all Vodafone bills will rise by the inflation rate plus 3pc every April.

Existing customers can change to Vodafone’s new plns once the minimum contract is finished on their current plan.

This means a customer on a €35-a-month introductory offer now, which would rise to €60 after the minimum term, can re-contract to a fixed €40 plan before the price goes up to €60.

The Vodafone move has been welcomed. Eoin Clarke, of price comparison site Switcher.ie, said the telecoms company was rewarding loyalty.

“Vodafone has stepped outside the box to offer customers a different way to make savings on their broadband.”

Daragh Cassidy, of Bonkers.ie, said: “For once, a company seems to have the interests of its loyal and existing customers at heart.”

He said the new pricing structure was very competitive.

On This Day In History - July 13th