Vice-president of auctioneers resigns over corporate governance concerns

The senior vice-president of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) has quit, citing concerns about corporate governance.

Joanne Lavelle, a director of Michael Lavelle Estate Agents in Dundalk, Co Louth, confirmed to IPAV’s board that she would be stepping down with immediate effect.

Ms Lavelle, who acted as joint-treasurer of the board until last September, felt IPAV “falls short” of how it should be operating, saying the current structure “lacks cohesion and accountability”.

The organisation, which represents the interests of estate agents and auctioneers, said that before now it “has never had a complaint of this nature from Ms Lavelle”.

In a letter to IPAV chief executive Pat Davitt and the board, seen by the Irish Independent, Ms Lavelle said: “I have repeatedly highlighted that council members are being expected to make decisions in the absence of full clarity, expertise and transparency – this seems at odds with the intention of corporate governance principles.

“We are required to make important decisions affecting areas such as HR and finance, which are outside of our expertise and therefore fall short of best practice. I no longer wish to be part of these uninformed decisions.”

Ms Lavelle also raised concerns about an “inapp- ropriate” inquiry into IPAV president Gerry Coffey.

It is understood a formal complaint was made against Mr Coffey following a heated meeting of board members at which he allegedly banged the table.

“I feel professionally and personally ashamed about the treatment of our current president and have no desire to step into that treatment as the next president,” Ms Lavelle wrote.

She said she would remain as a member of IPAV as she believes it plays an important role for members.