Vhi to hit families with second rise in a move that will cost €400 over a year

State owned insurer Vhi, the largest player in the health insurance market, is increasing the cost of its premiums again.

It is the second rise this year from the State-owned insurer, which means typical plans for a family will be €400 more expensive when they renew, due to the two rises.

Average increases of 7pc will be applied to Vhi plans from the start of October. This is considered a large rise in premium rates.

It comes on the back of a 4.8pc rise in March, with that announcement increasing the annual cost of a typical Vhi plan for a family of two adults and two children by €250.

The combination of the two rises will send the same plan up by close to 12pc.

But some plans will rise in price by a cumulative 14pc.

Broker Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCover.ie said the cost of a plan for family of two adults and two children will rise in cost by €400 due to the two increases.

However, those on Healthplus Extra, a plan favoured by older people, are facing hikes of €400 per adult. This means an elderly couple could be hit with an €800 increase in premium costs, Mr Goode said.

Mr Goode said he was surprised the extent of the rise.

“This will force thousands of people to review their cover as they will not be able to afford to stay on the same plans.”

He warned consumers to expect double-digit premium rises when they renew their plans. This is something we have not had for two years, Mr Goode said.

Vhi blamed what it said was a huge increase in the demand for health insurance-funded procedures following years of Covid-related disruption.

It also cited healthcare inflation for the increases.

The insurer insisted that the two rises this year were the first for two years.

It said it reduced prices by 3pc last year, and refunded €450m between 2020 and 2022 to policyholders in three separate payments.

Managing director of Vhi Insurance Aaron Keogh said: “We are conscious of the financial pressures that many of our members are facing however, the price increase is necessary to ensure that we continue to meet member’s healthcare needs.

“The pandemic brought significant impacts on healthcare delivery in Ireland but we have seen a strong recovery in the number of members accessing necessary healthcare treatments in all parts of the healthcare system through 2023.”

He said that as well as a sustained rise in the volume of claims, there have been significant increases in the costs associated with the delivery of healthcare due to upward pressure on wages, energy and other costs.

“This price increase is necessary to ensure that we continue to meet the healthcare needs of our customers, giving them access to new and innovative drugs, procedures, technologies and services as required to meet their medical needs now and into the future,” he said.

Laya has announced two premium rate rises, with the latest due to kick in from October.

Laya, the second largest health insurer in the State with close to 700,000 members, announced plans to increase the cost of its policies by an average of 3pc. This is on top of a 4.4pc average rise in premium rates earlier in the year.

The combination of the two hikes will mean many seeing costs go up by an average 7.8pc. But some will be faced with increases of up to 16pc as their plans rise by more than the average.

Two rises from Irish Life Health are set to mean cumulative increases of up to 14pc.