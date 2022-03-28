VHI to cut premiums and refund customers after fall in number of claims

STATE-owned health insurer VHI is to reduce the cost of its premiums and give back money to its policyholders.

The combination of the price cuts and the rebates could save a typical family €490 over a year.

It is to refund between €75 and €300 per adult due to a fall in claims.

It says it is the third time it has waived a portion of premium for its customers since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And what it calls the waiver will range from €25 to €100 per child, depending on the customer’s health insurance plan.

VHI said it will have returned €450m to customers since the start of the pandemic. The health insurer said it was honouring a promise it made to its customers that if claims were lower than anticipated due to Covid, VHI would return additional value to its customers.

The premium waiver will range from a minimum of €75 per adult and €25 per child for those on public hospital only plans, up to a maximum of €300 per adult and €100 per child for those on the plans with the highest level of cover.

All customers who have a health insurance policy with VHI on May 1will be eligible for the premium waiver, it said.

Customers do not need to contact VHI as it will be writing to all customers with details of the premium waiver.

To implement the waiver, VHI will transfer the relevant amounts to policyholders directly into their bank accounts where we have the details or alternatively they will be sent a cheque as necessary.

The largest health insurer in the country, it is also reducing its prices by an average of 3pc across its plans from May 1.

It said this is attributable to the fact that even at this early stage of the year, it is expected that claims will be lower than pre-pandemic levels.

While claims from the private hospital sector are beginning to show signs of normalising, it is expected that claims from public hospitals will take longer to recover.

The one off Covid-related reduction in the health insurance levy imposed has also been factored into the reduction.

The 3pc price reduction should save a family of two adults and two children around €90 a year, according to Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCover.ie.

He said the rebates would amount to €400 for the same-sized family.

And those on more expensive plans could end up saving €800 a year from the combination of the price cut and the rebates.

VHI chief executive Declan Moran said the health insurer was unique in the market by making the move to waive a portion of premiums.

“This third waiver of premium means we will have returned €450m back to our customers.”

It comes as Irish Life last month said it is to pass on a reduction in the State levy on health insurance plans to its customers.

The move could save a family around €100.

And Laya Healthcare said recently it is to reduce the cost of five of its plans from April.

Last October the Health Insurance Authority (HIA), the regulator, said it was putting in place a once-off reduction in the levy imposed on health insurance policies.

The levy decrease will mean an annual saving of €43 per adult for most of those with health insurance, according to regulator.