Unions seek urgent meeting over threat to Ulster Bank

The trade union representing most staff at Ulster Bank have sought an urgent meeting with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe over news that NatWest, bank’ UK parent, is considering pulling out of Ireland.

Financial Services Union (FSU) General Secretary John O’Connell said in the letter that “no healthy banking culture can accommodate proposals of this kind being made without any reference to the needs of customers here”.

Earlier, Ulster Bank’s CEO Jane Howard wrote to the bank’s 2,500 staff telling them that the position with regard to its future has not changed and claimed reports that parent NatWest is considering winding down or selling the Irish bank were “speculative”.

However she also quoted earlier comments from NatWest CEO Alison Rose that it will continue “to consider all strategic options” in relation to its Ulster Bank subsidiary and stopped well short of denying a wind down is on the cards.

“It’s important to emphasis to your colleagues and to customers that we have seen commentary like this before and this, like previous stories, is also speculative. I know that it can be distracting but I would ask that you please stay focused on serving our customers well,” the letter to staff said.

The FSU told Minister Donohoe that Ulster Bank plays an important role as a lender to farmers, and the SME sector and a vital role in economic and social life.

Online Editors