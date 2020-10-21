Ulster Bank told to keep staff and customers informed about decisions on its future

Ulster Bank executives were told staff and customers must be told quickly if there is any decision to shut the bank down.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe expressed concern about the ongoing speculation about the bank’s future here in Ireland.

His statement came after he met with Ulster Bank’s chairperson Ruairí O’Flynn, chief executive Jane Howard, and chief financial officer Paul Stanley.

The meeting came after the Irish bank’s UK parent launched a strategic review of operations that may see the business here sold or wound down.

Ulster Bank is understood to have told the minister at the virtual meeting it is business as usual at the bank until there is a decision from its UK parent NatWest.

The minister told the bankers it was particularly important that staff are kept informed of any decisions to wind down the bank.

Ulster Bank confirmed that the strategic review is ongoing and assured the minister that no decision has yet been taken.

Ulster Bank also confirmed that there is no set timetable for this review and that it is fully aware of the strategically important role that Ulster Bank plays in the provision of financial services to the Irish market.

Mr Donohoe emphasised the importance of Ulster Bank to the Irish financial services market, to the wider economy and to the communities it serves.

He pointed to Ulster Bank’s long history and important heritage here in Ireland.

The Government has no formal role in the commercial decisions of Ulster Bank, which are a matter for its UK parent company, NatWest, a Department of Finance statement said.

Minister Donohoe committed to further engagement with the bank as the review process.

A NatWest spokesperson said: “We had a constructive meeting and an important discussion today with the Minister for Finance who is a key stakeholder in the review underway.”

The bank said its priority is “to continue to remain focused on supporting our colleagues in serving our customers in these difficult times”.

