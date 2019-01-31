Ulster Bank sends 'last chance deal' letters to troubled mortgage customers failing to engage

Ulster Bank is to give troubled mortgage customers who are failing to engage with it one last chance to come forward and strike a deal.

The bank is expected to sell off more loans this year, especially in cases where mortgage holders are failing to engage with it.

Ulster, in common with other banks, argues that it is under pressure from regulators to get its mortgage arrears levels down.

Letters have been sent to a select number of mortgage holders who are in arrears and are not engaging with the bank.

They have been asked to respond the Pepper Asset Servicing, the Shannon-based company that services mortgage accounts.

Account holders are being asked to fill out a standard financial statement, the first step in dealing with a mortgage in arrears.

The letter states: “As you are in arrears on your mortgage we would like to work with you to see if we can put in place a long-term debt management solution appropriate to your circumstances.”

An Ulster Bank spokesperson said: “As part of our strategy to help customers in long-term arrears, Ulster Bank has commissioned Pepper to support us in helping to contact customers who are not currently engaging with us.

“We encourage any customer who has received contact from or on behalf of Ulster Bank to engage so that we can help them toward a long-term sustainable solution.”

The letter, a copy of which has been seen by this publication, says those who complete a financial state could be in line for a debt deal that may help to keep them in their home.

But the bank warns that it cannot guarantee this outcome.

“If the SFS (standard financial statement) is not completed we can not determine if you are eligible for a long-term debt management solution. This will result in legal proceedings for the recovery of the debt.”

Along with the standard financial statement, the bank is seeking three months’ bank statements, two pay slips and evidence of social welfare payments.

The bank is expected to package up another portfolio of soured loans and sell them off later this year.

The bank was heavily criticised last summer for agreeing to sell a €1.4bn portfolio of distressed home loans to the US investment giant Cerberus.

The portfolio that was sold consisted of 6,500 mortgages in arrears, almost half of which are owner-occupier loans.

On average the loans are more than three years in arrears, the bank said at the time.

The average level of arrears is €52,000 and the face value of the owner occupier mortgages is €900m.

Among the buy-to-let loans the average level of arrears is €31,000 and the mortgages are valued at €700m.

Online Editors