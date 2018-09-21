Ulster Bank mobile banking issue resolved

Ulster Bank has confirmed that an issue with its online and mobile banking has been resolved.

In a statement the bank said that no customer would be left out of pocket as a result of the problem.

Earlier today a number of Ulster Bank customers were impacted by an issue with the bank’s Anytime and Mobile Banking services, which left customers unable to access their bank accounts online or though Ulster Bank's app.

Ulster Bank's telephone banking and ATM services have not been impacted by the problem.

Earlier this year Ulster Bank offered customers emergency cash of up to €500 after money went missing from customer accounts.

