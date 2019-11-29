ANOTHER bank has admitted that its systems are not working properly.

Ulster Bank latest to be hit by IT issues

Ulster Bank said its Anytime Banking, Bankline and mobile app are currently facing intermittent problems.

It comes after two days of issues with the IT systems of Bank of Ireland.

The latest technology crash comes on Black Friday, when retail spending is high. Experts said the largest IT issue is a major embarrassment for the bank.

Ulster Bank was unable to say what was causing the problem or when it would be resolved.

It had a major outage ahead of the October bank holiday weekend when customers were shocked to discover their wages had not gone through their accounts after a hitch delayed the transfer of electronic payments.

Customers were advised to get in touch with Ulster Bank if they need urgent help with something they would usually do in Anytime Banking or the app.

The bank has been fined €3.5m in the past for its failure to operate its electronic payment system. Its system totally broke down in 2012.

Recently it emerged it was unable to process so-called negative interest rates on corporate accounts because of limitations of its IT systems.

This week Bank of Ireland was forced to apologise to its customers after it was hit with an IT outage for a second day in a row, in a development that has left customers fuming.

ATMs, the mobile app, online system 365online and Business Online were all out of action.

On Wednesday Bank of Ireland was unable to process payments leaving thousands without their wages for a number of hours.

Bank systems outages are now a regular occurrence.

In September AIB experienced disruption to its online services.

Bank of Ireland had an issue with credit card processing in August, and it apologised for processing delays in July.

All banks here were unable to process payments on May 1, the European bank holiday.

