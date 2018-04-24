Ulster Bank investigating as money disappears from customer accounts

Ulster Bank says it is investigating how money has disappeared from customer accounts.

Ulster Bank says it is investigating how money has disappeared from customer accounts.

Large numbers of the bank’s customers have reported that their salaries have vanished from their accounts, while direct debits have not been paid.

Other customers have reported that credit and debit cards have been declined. Customers said when they checked the bank’s app its shows that their balances are not as they should be.

Lodgements of the likes of cheques are not showing up. Customers said transactions since Friday had disappeared from their accounts.

Frustrated customers took to Twitter to ask the bank when the issue will be resolved. One customer said: “Standing orders/direct debits due to hit. When can I expect issue to be resolved and will you compensate for cost of bounced DDM?,” he said.

An Ulster Bank spokesperson said: “We are aware some transactions previously applied to customers’ accounts since 20th April are no longer showing. “We are investigating this issue as a matter of urgency and apologise for any inconvenience caused. If you would like to contact us please call 1850 424 365, get in touch via webchat or alternatively visit your local branch.”

This is not the first time the bank has had to deal with a collapse of its accounts system.

It was hit with a Central Bank fine of up to €5m for the IT failure that left customers unable to access their bank accounts for weeks on end in the summer of 2012.

There have been IT outages since then. Under-investment in its systems and the outsourcing of some tasks to Asia have been blamed by unions for the problems.

Online Editors