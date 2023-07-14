Ulster Bank ‘fails to learn lessons’ from tracker mortgage fine as it appeals refunds cases

Ulster Bank has been accused of failing to learn lessons from a multi-million euro tracker mortgage fine it got from the Central Bank.

It comes after the bank decided to appeal two tracker cases it lost in the High Court. The move by the departing bank could have implications for thousands of mortgage customers.

The bank told the courts this week it wants to appeal against a High Court ruling that upheld the entitlement of two borrowers to tracker mortgage refunds and compensation.

Tracker mortgage restoration expert Padraic Kissane accused the bank of putting its own financial interests ahead of the financial well-being of its former customers.

Ulster Bank was fined €38m by the Central Bank for what it called “deliberate” tracker overcharging in March 2021.

Mr Kissane said the NatWest-owned Ulster Bank had failed to learn any lessons from this fine.

Borrowers lost 43 properties as a result of overcharging as they were denied their entitlement to a low-cost mortgage linked to the European Central Bank’s main rate, the Central Bank said in 2021. Family homes accounted for 29 of these cases.

Ulster Bank, which is exiting the Irish market after more than 160 years, has paid €128m in refunds and compensation to 5,940 overcharged mortgage customers.

At the time of the fine Ulster Bank chief executive Jane Howard said the bank had learned “serious” lessons from the debacle. But Mr Kissane said this did not tally with the decision of the bank to appeal last month’s tracker cases it lost in the High Court.

“The bank said it had learned lessons from the fine. You would have to wonder about that,” Mr Kissane said.

He stressed “how wrong the continual behaviour of Ulster is in denying the customers affected of correction, especially given the times”.

Last month Ms Justice Marguerite Bolger dismissed Ulster Bank’s appeals against the ombudsman’s findings that two borrowers were entitled to tracker mortgage refunds and compensation.

The bank failed to persuade her that the ombudsman had fallen into “serious and significant” error in his decisions.

The ombudsman’s binding decisions could be upheld on the basis that the bank’s conduct was contrary to its contractual and consumer-protection obligations.

Ulster Bank said in a recent annual report that the outcome of the cases “may have a materially adverse impact” on the firm. But Mr Kissane challenged the bank to consider the adverse impact its denial of compensation and refunds are having on the thousands of tracker customers who he said were overcharged.

“What about the material adverse impact to customers of this decision to appeal the High Court finding? The bank said the court’s decision has enormous financial implications for it. Well, it has enormous financial implications for the customers caught up in this.”

Mr Kissane said it was extraordinary the lengths Ulster Bank is going to in a bid to avoid having to make payouts. He counted 21 boxes of evidence brought to the High Court by the bank’s solicitors “for two mortgage accounts”.

Counsel for the bank told the court in October the cases could affect “thousands” of customers and trigger “enormous financial” consequences for the lender.

The two borrowers who took their cases to the ombudsman had been excluded from redress in an industry-wide examination overseen by the Central Bank between late 2015 and mid-2019. More than 40,000 cases of overcharging were identified across Irish lenders.

When Mr Kissane’s allegation was put to Ulster Bank that it had failed to learn lessons from its fine, the bank said: “Ulster Bank has sought leave to appeal in relation to the recent ruling from the High Court. No further comment will be made at this time.”

