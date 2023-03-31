Ulster Bank ends branch transactions from today with cash services to end

Ulster Bank will not allow transactions to be carried out in branches from April. Photo: Stock image

CUSTOMERS of Ulster Bank will no longer be able to go into branches to carry out transactions from the close of business today.

The bank, which is shutting down, will only deal with customers who come into branches to shut their accounts.

And the facility where Ulster Bank customers can transact on their accounts through An Post outlets is also coming to an end.

This means that customers will no longer be able to make lodgements or payments through their Ulster Bank accounts in any of An Post’s network of post offices and outlets across the country.

Normal transactions in the bank’s remaining 63 branches will cease as the Ulster slowly winds down its operations in this country.

In January, 25 Ulster Bank branches closed as part of the sale of loans and some branches to Permanent TSB, and are reopening as Permanent TSB branches.

For now it will continue to be possible for customers to conduct transactions online.

The latest move to shut down normal transactions in the remaining 63 Ulster Bank branches means customers will no longer be able to make cash or cheque lodgements either at the counter or through internal automation devices such as cash deposit machines, bulk coin machines and automated deposit units.

No form of withdrawal will also be allowed at branches, except through ATMs, while counter foreign exchange services will also cease.

But the bank insisted that branches will remain open to assist with any queries, as well as with moving and closing accounts.

Last week, Ulster Bank began to deactivate its remaining customer credit cards.

Last November the bank began freezing and closing accounts of customers whose notice had expired.

It said there will continue to be customer services available through the dedicated Customer Support Hub on www.ulsterbank.ie to support customers through this change.

Ulster Bank’s Telephony service can be contacted on 0818 210 260.

Lines are open between 8am and 8pm, seven days a week. Online, app and telephone banking is also available until customers’ accounts are frozen.