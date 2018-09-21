Ulster Bank customers impacted by issue with bank’s mobile banking service

A number of Ulster Bank customers are currently being impacted by an issue with the bank’s Anytime and Mobile Banking services.

A number of Ulster Bank customers are currently being impacted by an issue with the bank’s Anytime and Mobile Banking services.

In a statement Ulster Bank said that it was aware that there are some issues on its Anytime and Mobile Banking services, and that it is working to fix them.

Read more: Credit unions to pay refunds after miscalculating interest on loans

The bank advised customers that its telephone banking and ATM services have not been impacted by the problem.

"We are aware that customers are currently experiencing issues logging into their online and mobile banking accounts."

"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience. We are aware of the problem and are working to fix the issue. Customers can still use ATMs and telephone banking," a spokesperson said.

A number of the bank's customers have taken to Twitter to say that they are unable to access their bank accounts online.

Earlier this year Ulster Bank offered customers emergency cash of up to €500 after money went missing from customer accounts.

Online Editors