UK moneylender charging 49.9pc interest launches here

Amigo plans to offer its loans here online, with people with poor credit histories the target market.

A typical loan in the UK is for £4,000 (€4,530) over four years. Approval is granted within 24 hours.

Its model means those getting a loan must have someone go guarantor for them, typically family or friends.

The loan is given to the guarantor.

The move by the lender was first reported last November. Sinn Féin was among those to criticise the move by the Central Bank to give Amigo a license here, with party leader Mary Lou McDonald raising in the Dáil what she said were "outrageous" rates that firms approved by Central Bank can charge.

"This Amigo is no friend to anyone borrowing money from them," she said at the time.

The licensing of Amigo prompted Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to comment in the Dáil that the Government may need to consider a cap on moneylender rates.

Mr Varadkar recommended at the time that people excluded from mainstream lending use credit unions, and said the Amigo lending rates were very high.

