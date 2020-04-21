UK insurer Admiral refunds motorists

UK insurer Admiral has said they will refund drivers

A MAJOR British insurer is to pay refunds to car and van insurance customers in that country, in a move that piles more pressure on insurers here to do the same.

Admiral UK is to return £110m (€125m) to its car and van insurance customers in recognition of the fact that its customers are staying at home and driving less during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Insurers here argued that no European or British insurer was paying refunds.

In the US motor insurers are offering rebates to drivers.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has been among those calling on Irish insurers to refund their motor customers as traffic volumes are down and accident claims have fallen.

Mr Donohoe said insurers could afford rebates as motor cover was extremely profitable in this country.

In the UK Admiral announced that a £25 (€28) refund will be automatically given to all customers for each car and van covered with Admiral as at April 20, a total of 4.4m vehicles.

It is believed that Admiral is the first UK provider to take this step following similar moves in the USA, according to insurance broker Paul Kavanagh of McCarthy of the McCarthy Insurance Group.

This will put pressure on other insurers in the UK and Ireland to follow suit, as insurers are reaping the benefit of reduced accident and breakdown claims under the lockdown.

Giving refunds to motorists on insurance would not cost insurers any money as they are benefiting from lower claims and reduced traffic volumes, analysts have said.

Analyst at Davy Stockbrokers Stephen Lyons wrote in a note for investors that refunds for motorists should be “relatively neutral to underwriting profits as savings on claims losses would be shared”.

US motorists are benefiting from average premium refunds of between 15pc and 20pc during April and May, according to insurance analyst at Goodbody Stockbrokers Eamonn Hughes.

If a company like FBD was to offer similar rebates it would cost it between €5m and €7m of premium income but “clearly it is benefiting from a reduction in motor claims frequency, so let’s assume they square off”.

In the past few days Insurance Ireland said it noted the minister’s call for rebates and would reflect on them.

It said rebates of this nature are not occurring to date in the UK or Europe, it would consult with its members on the topic of refunds as a matter of urgency.

