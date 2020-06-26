TV personality Eoin McGee hits out at fake article that falsely claims he encourages bitcoin investments

TV personality Eoin McGee has labelled as fake news an article claiming he is encouraging people to invest in bitcoin.

Controversial bitcoin is a currency that uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Some have lost heavily by investing in it.

Mr McGee hit out at an online article that falsely claims he is a bitcoin investor and is advocating others do the same.

He presents the popular ‘How To Be Good with Money’ on RTE and is known for his no-nonsense financial advice on RTE Radio and Newstalk.

But an online article spotted by Askaboutmoney.com founder Brendan Burgess says Mr McGee has invested €1.2m in a bitcoin bank.

The fake article claims that he gave a recent interview to finance magazine ‘Forbes’ in which he revealed that more than half his business income for 2019 came from investing in one bitcoin system.

There’s an article online using my name suggesting I think people should invest in bitcoin. I have nothing to do with the article and they have no permission to use my name. Please share this so others don’t get caught out. Thanks for letting me know @CWeston_Indo pic.twitter.com/lPMXYRvr10 — Eoin McGee CFP© (@EoinMcGee) June 26, 2020

“His bitcoin profits reportedly exceeded his last year’s salary,” the fake article states.

But Mr McGee has clarified that he is sceptical about investing in bitcoin.

He was forced to distance himself from article in a post on Twitter.

“There’s an article online using my name suggesting I think people should invest in bitcoin.

“I do not believe you can use bitcoin to make hundreds of euro every day working from home.”

He appealed to people not to Google him or bitcoin as it will only feed the fake article’s rankings.

“I have nothing to do with the article and they have no permission to use my name. Please share this so others don’t get caught out.”

Mr McGee told Independent.ie that he sees bitcoin as a currency, which should only be used to buy things and was not a good investment.

The financial adviser, who runs Prosperous Financial Services in Kildare, said that if a client insisted in investing in bitcoin he would only recommend they put 1pc of their investment funds into it.

This could mean that someone with €100,000 to invest should only put €1,000 into bitcoin, he said.

Mr McGee is just the latest celebrity to get caught up in fake endorsements.

Last year broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan told the High Court she had been defamed in a series of “false” and “malicious” adverts containing her image and name that have appeared on social media.

She secured a High Court order requiring Facebook to provide her with information aimed at identifying those behind alleged defamatory adverts on the social media platform.

Online Editors