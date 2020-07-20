Travel insurance won't cover green-list countries

People planning to travel abroad to a country on the so-called green list to be published by the Government have been warned that their insurance will still not be valid.

The green list will name countries deemed safe to travel to, while travellers returning to Ireland from the listed countries will not have to self-isolate for two weeks.

But insurers have warned that the green list is likely to be in conflict with Department of Foreign Affairs advice which states that all non-essential travel should be avoided.

Travel insurance policies are invalidated if people go against Department of Foreign Affairs advice on where it is safe to travel, meaning even a claim for theft will be turned down.

Representative body Insurance Ireland said: “Insurance Ireland would advise all would be travellers planning on booking a holiday to a green list country to check with their insurer as to whether they are covered first.

“A green list does not equate to a relaxation of the non-essential travel policy. Government advice still remains that only essential travel should be undertaken and we await further clarity on any change to this position.”

The Cabinet had been due to meet today to consider the latest advice from the public health experts on what countries can be included on the list.

But the Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been delayed at an EU summit.

The advice from the Government is that non-essential journeys overseas should be avoided.

This has meant that the plans to publish a green list have created enormous confusion for people.

Ciaran Mulligan of Blue Insurance, the company behind Multitrip.com travel insurance, called for clarify from the Government.

“We are suggesting that the Department of Foreign Affairs to change the advice to ‘travel with caution or safe to travel to the green corridor’.”

He accused the Government of causing confusion for travellers.

“The industry needs the advice changed to meet the opening of the green corridors.”

He said Multitrip.com will now cover cancellation as a result of a positive Covid-19 diagnosis on their policies with immediate effect.

Mr Mulligan said Multitrip.com will be the first to add this new cover for cancellation to all new and existing policies.

But the activation of policy is subject to the Department of Foreign Affairs advising it is safe to travel and lift the “all but essential travel” advice.

Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary said at the weekend the green list was being created because the State would be living with Covid-19 for some time and that there had to be a structure for business travel and for people coming into Ireland.

