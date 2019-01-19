Trainers: by Fiona Ness

Whether you've already taken up running this month, and are now feeling the burn in your feet, or if you're considering taking up the sport in an effort to get fit, you'll need to invest in the right pair of trainers. We asked Raheny Shamrock runner Elaine O'Hagan McNulty to rate the best entry level brands which won't run up a massive bill

Asics Gel Nimbus 18

From €90 SportsDirect sale

Asics' full-shoe gel cushion makes this a comfortable buy that keeps feet cool and dry.

It's a durable shoe with a supportive fit said to help those with knee and back pain.

Asics is a tried and tested favourite of runners, with its bestselling Kayano a favourite amongst beginners.

Brooks Adrenaline gts 18

From €89 in sale at Brooksrunning.com

A stable, non-bulky shoe that runners like for its pronation support. Sizing is neater than the other brands and the upper is less-fashion forward, but there's no compromise on quality here.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

€120 Lifestyle Sport

A lighter show with a trendy design, the Air Zoom has flexibility and comfort without feeling flimsy. Will take you through marathon training and a tighter toe area suits it to a narrower foot. Nike is so far into the fashion arena, it's easy to forget it also does quality performance kit too.

New Balance 860v7

From €84 Sports Direct sale

A shoe for the blister-prone; NB's 'no-sew' construction is said by runners to reduce the risk of irritation. Extra heel cushioning gives comfort and support for road running, but also makes for a heavier shoe, at a higher price.

