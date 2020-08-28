Tradespeople will be able to claim van insurance costs as part of grant application

THE Government has clarified that tradespeople will be able to include the cost of their van or truck insurance when applying for a new grant scheme to get them back to work.

Insurance experts had complained that van insurance was excluded from the list of costs from the revamped Enterprise Support Grant.

Motor insurance is one of the biggest expenditures for the so-called ‘white-van man’, according to broker Jonathan Hehir of Insuremyvan.ie.

The grant, worth up to €1,000 per person, is aimed at sole traders such as plumbers, electricians, carpenters and other SMEs that do not pay commercial rates and therefore do not qualify for the Government's Restart Grant Plus scheme.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has now confirmed that the cost of van insurance can be used as one of the relevant costs when those seeking the grant are making an application.

She said: “My Department is committed to supporting eligible self-employed individuals with funding up to €1,000 under the Enterprise Support as they begin to reopen their business.

“For those in a position to close the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, since May 18, and restart their business, this grant will offer much-needed assistance with the reopening costs faced by many smaller enterprises.”

Minister Humphreys said applications for funding are currently being processed by her department as businesses begin to reopen.

The grant is available to cover costs incurred by a business since the start of the current pandemic. All costs directly impacting the reopening of a business can be covered by this grant, she said

She added that the grant should encourage those in self-employment to transition from Pandemic Unemployment Payment and re-enter employment.

The grant application form illustrates a number of common costs that are permitted under this grant. Vehicle running costs, which include fuel and servicing, are included on this list.

Insuring a vehicle can also be included provided the person can demonstrate that the cost directly relates to the recommencement of their business, the Minister said.

