Top tips for saving money this winter as cost-of-living crisis bites

THE evidence is already here. The cost-of-living crisis is impacting on everything from energy prices to groceries and we are all going to find the coming few months harder than usual.

While there are some measures Government can – and has – taken in terms of doling out cash, there are lots of easy small hacks we can all do to try and keep costs down in every household. Here are my top tips.

Turn off taps while brushing teeth or shaving. Leaving water running, especially when it’s pumped in a shower, uses as much electricity in 5 minutes as a 60w light bulb over 14 hours.

Use your AirFryer (30c) or Microwave (24c) instead of your convection oven or hob, which costs €1 (figures are per hour).

I’ve learned to love the perfect poaching and steaming of fish and veg in the microwave.

Turn off (or very low) radiators in unused rooms and seal doors with draught excluders. Put a draught brush at the base of the front door.

Want free heating, lighting and coffee? Ditch working from home and return to the office. It was good while it lasted.

Analyse your TV subscriptions. Keep a movie or series diary of what you watch, where. Could you manage without Netflix, Prime or Apple for 3 months?

Can you put up with ads on Spotify? You can always reapply for paid membership if not.

Only fill the kettle with enough water for immediate use; covering the element instead of filling saves over a fiver a day in boil costs.

Follow cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch on social media and ditch the tumble drier; dry towels in the hot press or drape over a large surface and rotate regularly.

Gadgets

A smart plug (from €14.99 in Currys) will show real-time use via an app for the heaviest use appliances (fridge, tumble drier and oven).

Knowledge is power.

Switch expensive “all you can eat” data plans for a Sim-only card on your phone (from €10 a month for 10 months with Virgin Media or unlimited €20 a month with Tesco Mobile).

By refurbished gadgets over new. Refurbed.ie has everything from laptops to vacuum cleaners for less.

Understand your energy terminology. 1,000w = 1kilowatt, so if you pay 34c/kW per hour (check tariff online), that’s 3.4c an hour, or 6.8c for two hours.

Swap all light bulbs for LEDs. They last 10 times longer and use 85pc less electricity than halogen, saving €14.89 a year. Better still, smart LEDs can be controlled by voice or app, setting timers, dimming or changing colour. They cost €19.99 each from Electric Ireland.

If you’ve had a smart meter fitted call your provider to activate it; they can’t do it remotely. Then check the app every day.

Out and about

Embrace the Early Bird. Love lunch. Avoid expensive meals out at peak times by dining off peak.

Ditch the gym membership; see if there’s park yoga or a local walking or hiking group you can join instead.

Fast fashion is terrible for your purse and the environment. Try good charity shops, websites like Depop, Thriftify or Borrower Boutique – LivingLightlyinIreland has a full listing for adults and kids. Swap fancy outfits with friends for different Christmas parties.

Insist on Kris Kindle this Christmas. My book club does it with second-hand books and it’s brilliant fun.

Even the least green fingered out there can grow herbs from seed. They taste better and cost nothing. See giy.ie for info.

Maximise income

Claim medical expenses on the go. Via your health insurance app, claim for prescriptions, GP visits, even yoga or pilates classes and get refunds to your bank account in a few days.

Call Social Protection and Revenue and see if there are any benefits or tax credits you’re entitled to and not claiming, or hop on citizensinformation.ie’s excellent website.

Become obsessed with your bank’s spending app: curate it for your budgeting and check it every day.

Learn to hate debt. Overpaying even €10 more off a month from each loan makes a huge difference.

Get a side hustle: sign up to product review survey websites and earn extra cash.

Clear out attic and wardrobes. Sell anything worth anything online; you’ve nothing to lose. Give the rest to charity.

Claim your working from home tax credit.

Due a bonus? Ask your boss to pay it in a voucher, instead of salary. You can get €1,000 tax free if so.

Shopping

Be super smart about your loyalty points. Sign up for everything and shop diligently, and ruthlessly, with a list and preferably, no children in tow.

Make your Christmas shopping list now and cost each item. Buy two things off it each week and store.

Unsubscribe on email and social media from shopping websites and avoid being tempted by pop up ‘bargains’.

Easing of mortgage rules may hike prices

After seven years the Central Bank finally got around to reviewing its so-called macro-prudential measures – how much banks can lend, to you and me – for mortgages.

It has been under review but the timing is curious. Not least because we are in a high inflationary position now, so making it easier for people to borrow more is counter-intuitive.

What has been agreed now is that first-time buyers can borrow up to four times their income (up from 3.5).

The definition of what constitutes a first-time buyer has been extended to include divorced or formally separated people, and those going through the insolvency process and who have no other interest in a property. This change is very welcome and necessary.

The other main alteration was to the deposit requirements for second-time and subsequent buyers, typically trader-uppers.

Instead of having to provide 20pc equity, they now will only need 10pc.

The intention here is, presumably, to “free up” the starter homes and apartments by allowing occupiers to move on.

But given that second-hand homes don’t qualify for any of the government assistance schemes, such as Help to Buy or First Home (shared equity), this point is moot.

I wonder instead how many of those will be snapped up by investments funds as rental properties.

In any event, the entire exercise is inflationary, and governor Gabriel Makhlouf admitted as much, saying it would result in an increase in house prices, which is the last thing we need.

He says any increase will be “modest”. Time will tell.

Bank apps make budgets easy

I’m a big fan of budgeting to help keep household expenditure under control, and never more so than at the moment.

Knowing where your money is going keeps control of it and there are plenty of tools out there to help.

AIB and the Credit Union apps offer great pictorial graphs where you can slot in spending to different categories. Bank of Ireland has also launched its own version – Money Insights or mi365 – which offers insights and suggestions for where savings can be made on things like regular subscriptions.

It also helps you track spending and even prompts you if it looks like you’re spending too much in one category.

Sometimes we all need a money nanny.