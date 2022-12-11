‘Tis the season to save on health insurance as those policy renewal notices start to arrive

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but the postman isn’t just delivering Christmas cards to your letterbox: since the last week of November, more than half a million people have received renewal notices for their private health insurance, with the same number again due to renew before the end of February.

There’s an extra impetus this Christmas to set aside time between gift-buying and parties for reviewing your health insurance needs as the cost of health cover is to rise from January, when your other bills for the festive season arrive.

Even as inflation rocketed elsewhere in the economy in the first nine months of the year, average prices for health insurance were down by 3pc, figures from the Health Insurance Authority (HIA) show. Insurers gave partial rebates to members earlier this year because there were fewer claims during the pandemic, when private hospitals were taken over by the HSE to provide surge capacity. But now premiums are set to rise due to medical inflation and the post-Covid return to normality at private hospitals.

“Consumers have become used to stable health insurance rates in recent years but they need to brace themselves for increases,” says health insurance analyst Dermot Goode from TotalHealthCover.ie. “Every hospital in the country has seen their electricity and gas bill double and the costs of labour and equipment go through the roof.”

Here's how to beat impending price rises and save as much as €1,000:

1 Watch your timing

Irish Life Health last month became the first out of the blocks to announce a price hike. The average price of its plans will climb almost 5pc for new and existing customers from January 1. If your Irish Life policy is up for renewal before December 31, you’ll avoid the increase, but even if your renewal date is January 1, you can shop around and end your cover on December 31.

Goode expects Vhi and Laya Healthcare to follow suit with average price hikes of at least 5pc kicking in by February at the latest.

Alan Cleary, health manager at McCarthy Insurance Group, says some customers are willing to risk not having any health cover for a few days in return for changing a renewal date to avoid a price increase. But only do this under the guidance of a professional.

2 Review your cover

Goode estimates that some 50pc of policyholders are on the wrong plan.

Laura Brien, CEO of the HIA, says: “People often have elements included in a policy that they do not need or lack cover for important areas that they might value at other times.”

If you’re developing new medical needs as you get older, you might want extra cardiac or orthopaedic cover. On the other hand, you may be unnecessarily paying for access to high-tech private hospitals such as the Beacon Hospital or the Blackrock Clinic that use specialised equipment and treat complex cardiac and orthopaedic conditions, Cleary says.

“You need to do your due diligence to see if you’re on the right product,” he says. “To reduce costs, you could remove high-tech hospitals or go on a plan with access to just one private hospital per city rather than all of them.”

3 Shop around

Even if your plan isn’t increasing in price, chances are you’re still paying over the odds or are over-insured if you’ve been on the same plan for three years, are paying more than €1,900 per adult, are not on a new corporate plan, are not getting 50pc to 75pc back on GP and consultant fees, or if you’re paying the full adult rate for children aged 18 to 20, Goode says. If that’s you, shop around.

“Anybody on Vhi HealthPlus Extra (€2,740), Laya Essential Plus (Excess) (€3,083) or on Level 2 Hospital Excess with Irish Life (€2,567) could save €1,000 and have the same – or even better – cover,” he says. “There are some really good plans on the market for €1,500.”

If you just auto-renew – which older people with underlying medical conditions are especially prone to doing – you’ll miss out on new deals and special offers.

“Older people are usually overpaying by 30pc to 40pc,” Goode says.

Legislation protects you from having to re-serve any waiting periods if you switch to a different plan or provider, though there are some exceptions.

4 Put in the legwork

Cost-cutters who are willing to shop around for a cheaper energy or car insurance provider often baulk at the prospect of navigating the 320-plus health plans currently available in the Irish market. But as soon as you receive that renewal notice, check out the health insurance comparison tool on the HIA website and then call up the three health insurers.

“Call each insurer, tell them every condition you have, every surgery you’ve ever had and what you might have in future,” Goode says. “Ask, ‘do you have a lower-cost equivalent to what I currently have? I want you to check out all your plans, including corporate plans’. Sit back and let them do the work. It could save you a fortune.”

With that information to hand, go to a regulated financial advisor or insurance broker for further guidance.

5 Get a corporate plan

Corporate plans may have been designed for the corporate sector but they are available to every single consumer in the Irish market. They typically represent the best value for money because they provide cover for all public and standard private hospitals with a small excess per claim.

6 Ditch your private room

If you don’t mind sharing a room in hospital, give up your cover for a private room. Going semi-private in a private hospital means as many as five beds to a ward, but in some of the newer Dublin hospitals, semi-private wards might only have two beds. Besides, even if you do pay for a private room, it’s not guaranteed you’ll get it even in a private hospital – and rarely in a public hospital.

7 Take on an excess

Plans with higher excess payments are typically cheaper than those with no or low excess payments. Taking on a small excess – usually between €75 and €150 – can generate significant savings in premiums.

8 Put the kids on a different plan

Even within the same policy, you can split your cover and put the children on a cheaper plan.

Adults typically require higher levels of cover because they are at greater risk of developing a condition that could incur high medical bills at a private hospital, and health insurance is cheaper for children is cheaper. If you have more than one child, you can insure your second or third child under the age of 18 for free under a Laya offer that starts January 1.

“But if you don’t engage with your insurer or ask for those plans by name, they won’t offer them to you,” Goode says.

9 Sláintecare

If you’re among the one fifth of the population that can’t afford private health insurance yet don’t qualify for a medical card, then you may be pinning your hopes on Sláintecare, the health strategy that promises to replace Ireland’s two-tier health system with one where patients are treated promptly on the basis of need rather than their ability to pay.

However, the rollout of Sláintecare, which was launched in 2017, has been slow, partly because of the battle against Covid-19, because key figures involved in its implementation resigned from their positions, and because of staff shortages and hundreds of unfilled consultant posts. Long waiting lists and hospital overcrowding has only encouraged more people to take up private health insurance; uptake in the third quarter was 3pc higher than a year earlier.

However, recent budget measures should ease some of the financial burden. The under-16s no longer have to pay the €80-a-day hospital inpatient charge and the Government abolished the charge for all public patients in the last Budget. From April, the Government is planning to extend free GP care to households earning less than €46,000 a year. Under the Drugs Payment Scheme, you only pay a maximum of €80 a month for all prescriptions, with the threshold having fallen from €114 and then €100 in previous budgets.

Ensure you claim your tax relief for medical expenses you’ve paid for. Expenses that qualify for the relief include GP visits, consultants’ fees, prescription medicine, physiotherapy, some dental treatment, and routine maternity care.