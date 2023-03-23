Tipping, travelling abroad and big purchases – when is it a good idea to choose cash over card?

There’s more bad news on the way regarding inflation.

Thought to have levelled off during January, last month’s figures reveal in fact it is not yet abating.

That means more pain for mortgage holders in terms of interest rate increases, and higher prices on shopping, eating out, and energy costs.

But one interesting aspect of the cost-of-living crisis is how consumers adapt when things get expensive. They shop little and often, rather than doing a ‘big shop’ once a week, and they hunt for bargains, discounts and deals.

One other thing which seems to have surprised the boffins is that they are turning back to cash.

Before Covid, we were increasingly turning into a ‘cashless’ society; tapping our way through life, clicking online, putting cards in machines and then, during the pandemic, handling coins and notes became a no-no – it was considered dirty and germ-laden.

But what do you know? Here we are in 2023, and it turns out cash is still king.



A recent European Central Bank (ECB) survey revealed €1.1bn is still being withdrawn from Irish ATMs each month.

There is a significant urban/rural divide, as it’s so much easier to find bank branches in cities, especially as banks seem to want to shut them all down, but Irish people are still using cash to a far greater extent than our European counterparts – with €110 in the average Irish wallet versus €83 in Europe.

When money’s tight, cash makes even more sense.

Having to be hyper-conscious of your spending means you can’t blithely tap your way through the week in case you run out of money and end up in debt.

Some 40pc of respondents in the ECB survey said they use cash because “it makes me aware of my own spending”.

People use cash for one in three purchases, with those age 65 and over, living outside Dublin, the most likely to still want notes and coins.

That’s what makes it so annoying when some cafes, restaurants and shops are going ‘card only’. Why should they? People should have a choice, and it is perfectly legal tender, after all.

So, where is cash still king and where do cards work better?

When Cash Makes Sense

Budgeting: Using cash envelopes or a cash binder (you can find them on Etsy or Amazon) is a great way of eking out your money when it needs to cover a multitude.

These purse-size folders have divisions for fuel, food, days out, treats, household etc. It is visual and you simply cannot overspend if there’s no money there.

It means you can leave the card at home and just withdraw what you need at the start of the week.

It takes a while to get used to, but when you do, it can be hugely comforting.

Caz Mooney, aka irishbudgetingmammy on Instagram, has a very popular account showing how she uses hers.

“I never run out of money using this system,” she says.

“Something unexpected pops up and I’ve got the money there. I live rural so no more panicking to get to the bank machine.

“It’s also been a huge help with overspending. I just don’t, because I see the money. It’s visual and I have to hand it over”.

Tipping: Despite welcome new tips legislation forcing restaurants to give staff their tips and service charge, the downside is that the whole lot is now, clearly, taxable.

Leaving a cash tip might mean your server gets more.

Charity: Although I always prefer to donate to charity via a subscription or direct debit, tin rattlers are also deserving causes.

Dropping in a few coins in is always welcome and they suffered during Covid by being banned from collecting.

Trolleys: Who hasn’t arrived at the supermarket without a euro coin to get a trolley? I always keep a €1 and €2 coin in my shopping bag, but even better is buying a token from a good charity.

When Cards Trump Cash

Travelling abroad: Where foreign currency is required it is better and more secure if you’re not trailing cash everywhere.

Revolut’s big selling point is its ease in transferring money for very low cost. I load up from my euro account, after transferring from my main bank, to a sterling/dollar or whatever account before I leave and then change my auto-payment on my phone to my Revolut account while away. It avoids all the complicated maths when you’re paying for dinner.

Big Purchases: For anything significant (ie more than €200) I always pay by Visa. That way I’m protected by the bank’s ChargeBack system. If there’s a mess-up, it doesn’t arrive, or worse, I get defrauded, then the bank must give me back the money I’m out. With cash, it’s gone.

Car Hire: The only purchase you actually need a credit card for is foreign car hire. Not because it’s needed, but it’s an insurance policy for the company.

It is time for pension action

Given the hoo-ha over Automatic Enrolment legislation on pension reform, it has yet to see the light of day in terms of actually getting started.

Employees and employers are waiting, and waiting, to find out exactly when this long-proposed (by the late Seamus Brennan 25 years ago) change will be enacted. Either way, it will not be a panacea toward the pension costing crisis looming down the retirement tracks.

With life expectancy a full 10 years more than it was just a generation ago, putting aside a couple percent from your pay every month isn’t going to give you much as a pensioner, whether it’s enforced or otherwise.

And depressing research from the CSO has found that 57pc of workers expect to have to rely on the state pension when they retire.

At its maximum with full PRSI contributions, it amounts to just over €13,000 a year – try living on that in an energy crisis.

While two-thirds of workers have some form of pension provision outside what PRSI on its own will provide, the fact is everyone in the public sector does, while far less than half working in the private sector are looked after. So the data is very heavily skewed. When it comes to the self-employed, it’s estimated that just one in three have pension arrangements in place.

Workers are likely to jump off a financial cliff at 65 if they don’t make some provision. Remember: if you’re aged 45 today, you have only 240 pay days left. Isn’t it worth putting some of it aside each month for the potential 25 years without pay?

Ulster Bank customers shouldn’t forget to switch credit cards

You can imagine my surprise that after closing my current and savings account, Ulster Bank issued me with a new credit card.

Resisting the urge to max it out and see what happens, I then got a letter from them urging me to move it. Confused? I certainly was. Anyhow, the bank is obliged to reissue expired cards until the date of actual closure, which is March 22, after which it won’t work – bah!

Thankfully I don’t have recurring subscriptions (eg Netflix, Spotify) on it, but for those customers who do, they can expect missed payments, so it’s a good idea to sort that out now with a new provider.

See bonkers.ie or ccpc.ie for switching comparisons, but remember, all credit cards are high-interest loans, so always try and pay the bill in full when it comes in.