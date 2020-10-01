Three more energy suppliers to raise prices

THREE more energy companies have announced price rises.

Pinergy, BE Energy and Iberdrola say they are raising their prices from the start of next month.

It comes just as the levy on all electricity bills rises by 132pc, adding €50 a year to the average bill.

This week Electric Ireland, which has more than one million customers, put up its prices by 3.4pc in a move that will add €35 a year to the average bill.

Pinergy, which supplies metered electricity, now says it is raising its prices by 2.7pc from November 1.

The provider said the increase will cost an average household €28 a year.

It blamed increased electricity market and system costs, “in particular, transmission and distribution charges recently applied by ESB Networks and Eirgrid and approved by the Commission of Regulation Utilities on energy suppliers”.

The increase follows Pinergy’s price decrease earlier in the year of 2.6pc in June.

BE Energy said it will be increasing electricity unit rates by 2.9pc from November 1.

It said this was due to recent costs impacting the broader electricity system and market.

The higher costs will mean an additional annual cost of almost €20 a year for a typical customer.

New player to the market Iberdrola is raising its electricity prices by 3.4pc from November 1. The move will add around €34 a year to the average bill.

But Bord Gáis Energy has announced a price increase freeze for the winter.

And Flogas has is cutting the cost of natural gas for residential gas customers by 10pc from November 1. The price cut will reduce the average standard gas bill by €78 a year, it said.

Both Electric Ireland and Prepaypower have just raised their prices, while the public service obligation (PSO) levy that supports the generation of electricity from wind power is set to shoot up by 130pc.

The combination will see almost €90 a year added to most consumers’ bills.

Higher costs come at a time when winter is closing in, while thousands of people who are forced to work from home due to the pandemic will have no choice but to use more electricity.

Customers of Prepaypower will be faced with a price rise of 2.9pc which is due to come into effect from Sunday.

Both suppliers cited increased electricity network operating costs as the main reason for the price hikes.

After the announcement of the two price rises it was feared that it would prompt a cycle of increases from their rivals.

Read More

Online Editors