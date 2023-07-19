Thousands sign up for State-backed shared equity scheme to buy homes

Thousands of potential home buyers have signed up for a State scheme that provides funding to help people purchase their own homes.

Some 5,000 people have registered for the State’s First Home scheme since it was launched a year ago.

Already close to 500 homes have been bought by those availing of the scheme, with close to another 2,000 home buyers approved for funding from First Home, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said.

The €400m fund helps first-time buyers bridge the gap between their mortgage, deposit and the price of a newly built home.

It sees the State body, First Home Scheme, take a stake in the home that can be redeemed later.

Typical support for those using the scheme is €68,000.

AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB are part funders of the scheme, with other lenders expected to sign up.

However, First Home Scheme, and the separate Help-To-Buy scheme, have been blamed for inflating the cost of new homes.

Figures out this week from the Central Statistics Office show that new home prices are rising at three times the rate of existing homes.

They were up 11.5pc in the first quarter of this year compared with the same quarter last year. Existing home prices were up by 3.5pc.

With the Help-To-Buy scheme buyers of new homes can get up to €30,000 in a tax refund to put towards the purchase of a new home.

The shared equity scheme was rolled out last July, with €400m funding from the Government.

Buyers in Dublin, Kildare, Cork, Meath and Wicklow are the heaviest users of the scheme, a new report on it says.

Chief executive of First Home Michael Broderick said: “The scheme has had a very strong start.

“We’re delighted to have helped so many people throughout Ireland to buy their first home over the past year and we’re planning to help thousands more in the months and years ahead.”

Under the scheme, the purchase of new-build homes can be jointly funded by the State and participating mortgage lenders.

The scheme sees the State providing an interest-free stake of up to 30pc in the home.

Houses with prices of up to €475,000, and apartments with prices of up to €500,000, are eligible for the scheme, depending on their location.

They must be buying a new-build home and they can apply for up to 30pc of the market value of the property, though this is reduced to 20pc if they are also availing of the separate Help-to-Buy scheme.

The scheme is also open to certain other eligible homebuyers like people who have are divorced or legally separated.

No other payments are due to the First Home scheme if the equity stake is bought out in the first five years of ownership.

After that period scheme participants will be liable for a service charge starting at 1.75pc of the euro value of the original equity provided by the First Home scheme

First Homes scheme has no income limits for those who apply for it. However, there are limits on the value of properties that will qualify for the scheme in each local authority area.

The scheme is aimed at the squeezed middle, those who are caught paying sky-high rents. These people are earning too much to qualify for social housing, but too little to qualify for a mortgage in a property market where values are back close to Celtic Tiger peaks.

