Thousands of mortgages - with a value of €1.4bn - sold by Ulster Bank to US vulture fund

US vulture fund Cerberus has bought a total of 5,200 mortgages from Ulster Bank. They have a face value of €1.4bn.

The move is set to spark renewed controversy.

Ulster Bank said half of the portfolio of non-performing loans is made up of residential mortgages and half buy-to-let mortgages.

It insisted the portfolio does not contain any performing loans.

There are around 2,300 residential mortgages being sold, with the bank saying the average arrears on these is €61,000 per account. On average, these account holders have missed 49 payments.

The bank said seven of 10 of the home mortgage holders entered into arrears seven years ago.

The average arrears on each investor mortgage is €32,000, Ulster Bank said.

Banks have been selling so-called non-performing loans, as they are under pressure from regulators to reduce their levels of mortgage defaults.

But mortgage debt campaigners have called for a halt to the sales until promised legislation to have vulture funds regulated by the Central Bank is in place.

Banks have been accused of outsourcing the difficult job of dealing with those in deep arrears, with many of the properties expected to be repossessed.

A bank spokesperson said: "Ulster Bank can now confirm that it has agreed terms for the sale of a portfolio of non-performing mortgages of c€1.4bn, as announced for sale in May to a purchaser managed by affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management L.P.

"This portfolio does not contain any performing home loans or any home loans in an arrangement."

The spokesperson described the sale as a difficult decision and said it comes a decade after the financial crisis began and the continued extension of forbearance cannot be maintained.

"Not all mortgages are sustainable and we are obliged to reduce the level of non-performing loans on our balance sheet. For mortgages that are not sustainable, additional forbearance will not bring them back to a performing position."

The bank said it was going to give the affected customers 90 days’ notice of the sale, instead of the 60 days it was required to provide.

